Boston Legacy Football Club Signs Kaká

Published on January 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of Brazilian international Andressa Ferreira, known as Kaká, to a two-year contract with a club option to renew. Kaká will join the club as a free agent in January when the rest of the roster reports for preseason.

Born in Brasília, the 26-year-old Kaká comes to Boston Legacy from top flight Brazilian club São Paulo, with whom she won the inter-league Supercopa do Brasil in 2025. She began her career at age 16, signing with second-division club Minas Brasília and helping them earn promotion in 2018. From Minas she went to first-division club Santos for two years before moving to São Paulo for the 2024 season.

Most recently she won the Copa América Feminina with Brazil in 2025, helping them make their undefeated tournament run to the championship.

"I'm very happy and motivated by this new challenge," said Kaká. "Joining Boston Legacy FC represents an important step in my career, within an ambitious club that truly believes in the development of its players. I'm excited to wear Boston's shirt, contribute on the field, and continue to grow alongside the club in this new chapter."

"We're very pleased to welcome Kaká to Boston from São Paulo FC in Brazil," said Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "She's extremely comfortable on the ball and plays with a calmness and confidence that aligns well with the way we want to play. Kaká also brings valuable experience at international level with Brazil. She has a strong foundation and, at 26, has some of her best football ahead of her. We believe Kaká has the personality, drive, and mindset to adapt quickly to life in the US and to the demands of the NWSL."

