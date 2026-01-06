Washington Spirit Announces Roster Update Prior to 2026 Preseason

Published on January 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has released a roster update ahead of the beginning of 2026 preseason later this month, the club announced on Tuesday. Midfielder Courtney Brown, forwards Brittany Ratcliffe and Ouleye Sarr and defender Kysha Sylla will not return to the Spirit.

Both Brown and Ratcliffe mutually agreed to a contract termination with the club as Brown signed with Utah last week and Ratcliffe becomes a free agent. Free agent forward Ouleye Sarr will depart the club this offseason as well. Defender Kysha Sylla has returned to OL Lyonnes following the conclusion of her 2025 loan with Washington.

"We are immensely grateful to Courtney, Brittany, Ouleye and Kysha for all their contributions to the club over the past several seasons," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "We wish them nothing but success as they take the next step in their careers."

Brown spent the past two seasons with the Spirit after being selected by the club in the 2024 NWSL Draft. In two years with Washington, the midfielder appeared in 43 total matches, scoring two goals and adding one assist helping the Spirit to two straight NWSL Championship appearances.

Ratcliffe joined the Spirit in free agency prior to the 2024 season and played a key role in the team's attacking third across the past two years. In nearly 50 total appearances for the club, Ratcliffe tallied five goals and six assists and was named the NWSL Player of the Week for her home performance against the Courage in June 2025.

Sarr departs the Spirit after two and a half years at the club. After joining the team in a summer transfer from France in 2023, the forward was a leading scorer for the Spirit through her first season and a half. Through the 2024 season, Sarr tallied ten goals and four assists as a consistent attacking threat in DC. Sarr did not play in 2025 due to a back injury.

Sylla returns to OL Lyonnes after spending the 2025 season in DC on loan with the Spirit. The defender provided valuable depth in the defending third all year, appearing in 18 total matches and starting five. Playing over 600 minutes for the Spirit this season, Sylla tallied a game-winning assist in Washington's second group stage match of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's two consecutive NWSL Championship appearances in 2026. The team will begin preseason in January before kicking off the regular season in mid-March.







