Denver Summit FC Signs U.S. Youth International Defender Ayo Oke

Published on January 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of defender Ayo Oke, a U.S. youth international and Liga MX Femenil champion, ahead of the club's inaugural season in the National Women's Soccer League in 2026. Oke joins Summit FC via transfer from CF Pachuca Femenil in Mexico's Liga MX Femenil.

"I'm excited to join Denver Summit FC and be part of building something new," said Oke. "The club's vision and ambition stood out to me, and I'm ready to compete, grow, and help set the standard from day one."

Oke, 22, signed her first professional contract with Pachuca in January 2025, after a standout collegiate career at UC Berkeley and UCLA. In her first professional season in Mexico, she made 31 appearances across all competitions, scored one goal, and helped Pachuca capture the 2025 Liga MX Feminil Clausura title, the first league championship in the club's history. Pachuca also finished second in the regular season during the 2025 Apertura campaign.

At the collegiate level, Oke played four seasons across Cal and UCLA, earning multiple All-Conference honors. While at Cal, she was named to the All-Pacific Region First Team and tied for the Pac-12 lead in assists during the 2022 season. After transferring to UCLA, she started every match in 2023, earning Second Team All-Pac-12 honors for a second consecutive year and contributing to 11 shutouts.

Internationally, Oke has represented the United States across multiple youth national team levels, including U-15, U-16, U-17, U-18, U-20, and U-23. She helped the U.S. win the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship and appeared at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Most recently, she has been part of U.S. U-23 training camps and international matches.

"Ayo is a modern defender with exceptional athleticism, technical quality, and a high soccer IQ," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her experience competing internationally and winning a league title at a young age speaks volumes about her mentality. She fits exactly what we are building here, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Denver."

Oke joins a growing Summit FC roster that includes recent signings Jordan Baggett, Carson Pickett, and Camryn Biegalski, as the club continues preparations for its inaugural 2026 NWSL season.

Oke has signed a three-year contract through the 2028 season.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC acquires defender Ayo Oke via transfer with CF Pachuca Femenil.

Name: Ayo Oke

Position: Defender

Height: 5-3

Date of Birth: April 5, 2003

Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: CF Pachuca Femenil

Tickets for The Kickoff are available now at DenverSummitFC.com. Fans can join Club 5280 today at DenverSummitFC.com. Follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @denversummitfc.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.