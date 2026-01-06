Chicago Stars FC Takes Historic Step, Unveils Plans for First Club-Owned Performance Center

Published on January 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC have unveiled plans to develop a player centric performance center as part of the club's continued investment and growth. In partnership with Populous and Marquee Development, the Chicago Stars have identified a 10-acre site in Bannockburn, IL, to serve as the site for the team's performance center and hub for all team operations.

"Today marks a historic moment in Chicago Stars FC's history," said Chicago Stars executive chairperson, Laura Ricketts. "This facility will set the standard in women's professional soccer by providing the infrastructure our players need to develop to their highest level of performance. Our aim is for the performance center to serve as a point of community pride and a landmark asset that reflects our club's identity. This new facility isn't just an investment in the Stars, it's an investment in the future of women's soccer."

The Chicago Stars partnered with global design firm Populous on the design. Populous was selected for the project because of the firm's extensive work with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and their inclusive design approach to women's sports facilities, including with the Portland Thorns and Denver Summit FC. The sustainably built performance center will feature two full-sized soccer pitches and a goalkeeper-specific pitch. The 45,000-square-foot adaptive re-use building will include intentional recovery modalities, weight room with easy indoor/outdoor access, and spaces designed to enable mindfulness.

"We are excited to partner with the Chicago Stars in delivering a world-class performance center for their elite athletes," said Populous Principal Brooke Craig. "With our focus on purpose-built facilities for women's teams around the world, we know that these facilities must address the unique needs and talents of female athletes. We intentionally kicked off the project with input sessions among Chicago Stars athletes to ensure their requirements were at the forefront of the design. With their input, we are confident this facility will be a game changer for the club and players."

Chicago Stars head coach, Martin Sjögren, said, "Providing our players with a private facility will be pivotal in their development and performance. The environment will eliminate distractions to maximize the energy and focus our athletes are able to dedicate to their craft. This includes a focus on the whole person - optimizing both mental and physical health to drive results and help us continue to draw top level talent to Chicago."

The Chicago Stars selected Marquee Development - a sports and mixed-use real estate company - as its development partner for the project. After a thorough search, the team chose the Bannockburn site for the club's performance center as it is conveniently located near the club's new home stadium, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, in Evanston, IL, and gives the Chicago Stars access to both expansive business centers in Evanston, Chicago and surrounding communities. The land and foundational infrastructure will allow the Chicago Stars to deliver an incredible athlete experience before the end of 2027.

"We look forward to welcoming the Chicago Stars to Bannockburn," said Village Manager Stephanie Hannon. "This partnership supports the continued growth of women's professional sports while bringing a world-class athletic facility to our community. The Stars' commitment to excellence and their positive impact as role models for young women across the Chicagoland area make them a strong fit for our Village."

The Chicago Stars' performance center will also provide commercial opportunities for the club to help promote growth and investment. The facility is designed to accommodate a range of strategic partnerships, including naming rights and select brand integrations aligned with the Stars' commitment to player development, innovation, and community impact. The club has retained W Partners to help lead corporate partnership sales for the club and the new performance center. Construction is slated to begin in the Spring of 2026, with the goal of opening and fully hosting team training operations in 2027. Chicago Stars fans can stay up to date on the latest performance center news by following the club on social media (@thechicagostars) or by subscribing to the club's newsletter at chicagostars.com/newsletter.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.