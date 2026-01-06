Denver Summit FC Selects Mortenson as Stadium Construction Partner for Santa Fe Yards

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC has selected Mortenson as the club's stadium construction partner, the club announced today. The proposed professional women's soccer stadium at Santa Fe Yards will be constructed in Denver's urban core in advance of the 2028 NWSL season.

"This stadium represents our commitment to building a world-class home for women's soccer and creating a venue that reflects the passion of our community and our supporters," said Summit FC president Jen Millet. "Mortenson's proven track record in sports facility development and their dedication to delivering exceptional venues makes them the ideal partner for this transformative project."

Denver Summit FC plans to build a state-of-the-art, 14,500-seat stadium at Sante Fe Yards (Broadway and I-25) in the heart of Denver, Colo. Santa Fe Yards will be the first purpose-built sports and entertainment district built for professional women's sports in Colorado. Santa Fe Yards, the Denver Summit FC stadium and recreational district, designed in collaboration with Populous, is expected to open in the spring of 2028. Please find Santa Fe Yards renderings HERE.

"Mortenson has deep roots in both Denver and sports construction. This, combined with our passion for creating opportunities for women, make this partnership a natural fit," said Maja Ericksen, Executive Vice President at Mortenson. "Santa Fe Yards represents the future of Denver's urban landscape, and we're proud to help build a venue that will become a cornerstone of this district while elevating women's professional soccer on a national stage."

The 14-acre redevelopment at Santa Fe Yards will feature the nation's second women's-specific professional soccer stadium, a 3.5-acre recreational park, and future mixed-use development in the heart of Denver. The stadium will be constructed with the ability to expand in the future to host larger crowds and marquee events. Denver Summit FC will transform a site that has for decades sat dormant and undeveloped to create a world-class sports and entertainment district featuring pedestrian and bike connections, in addition to close proximity to public transportation.

Mortenson will deliver the stadium in partnership with Gratacon, an MWBE-certified Woman-Owned Small Business general contractor serving as the associate partner on the project. The collaboration brings together two Colorado-based firms committed to excellence and innovation in construction delivery.

"Gratacon is proud to partner with Mortenson and Denver Summit FC on this transformational project," said Jessica Ostoyich, CEO of Gratacon. "As a women-owned business bringing a purpose-built women's soccer stadium to fruition, this project holds a special significance for our team."

The stadium will feature a variety of ticket offerings including premium options, a lively supporters' section and state-of-the-art players facilities. Designed to create an intimate, electric atmosphere for fans, the venue will establish a new benchmark for women's professional soccer facilities in North America.

Mortenson brings extensive experience in sports and entertainment construction, having delivered over 300 projects valued at $20 billion, including Major League Soccer venues Allianz Field, Energizer Stadium, and GEODIS Park.

On Monday, Dec. 22, Summit FC received approval from Denver City Council to move forward with the Santa Fe Yards stadium project. Earlier in December, Summit FC and West East Neighborhoods United (WENU) announced a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) around the project. The CBA will bring over $7M in benefits to the surrounding community over the next 10 years. The Denver Summit - WENU CBA focuses on social equity, sustainability, transportation, business and labor, and art, history, and culture.

CAA ICON has been providing stadium advisory services for the new stadium deal and is now extending its engagement to provide full project management services as the stadium project is set to begin more formal stages of design and construction. CAA ICON, which provides a full range of project management and strategic consulting services, will support the development, design, and construction of the stadium working with Populous and Mortenson.

