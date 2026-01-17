Denver Summit FC Signs Utah Valley Forward Faith Webber

Published on January 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of Faith Webber, one of the most accomplished forwards in Utah Valley University history, ahead of the club's inaugural 2026 NWSL season.

Over her final two collegiate seasons, Webber was among the most productive scorers in Division I. During her graduate campaign in 2025, she led the nation in total goals (22), while ranking third nationally in total points (48) and fourth in points per game (2.18).

Webber concluded her Utah Valley career as the program's all-time leader in goals (70), points (157), shots (440), shots on goal (223), and game-winning goals (20). She also holds multiple single-season records, including goals (22) and points (48). Her 2025 season featured one of the most remarkable individual performances in Division I, scoring five goals in a single match against Southern Utah to set a new UVU single-game scoring record.

Webber's resume also reflects elite achievement in the classroom. She earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team honors in 2025 and Second Team honors in 2024, was a two-time United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America selection, a four-time Academic All-WAC honoree, and a four-time CSC Academic All-District selection.

"Faith is an accomplished forward with a proven ability to contribute at every level," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her consistency, competitiveness, and track record of production make her a strong addition to our inaugural roster.

Denver Summit FC has signed Faith Webber to a one-year deal through the 2026 season.

