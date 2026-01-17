Chicago Stars FC Signs Tessa Dellarose

Published on January 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC have signed Tessa Dellarose to a three-year contract running through the 2028 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

"I am super excited to begin my professional career, and to do it with the Chicago Stars is an amazing opportunity, and something I will always be grateful to the club for giving me," said Dellarose. "I cannot wait to get started and to play in front of, and for, the fans and the city of Chicago. Playing professional soccer has been a dream of mine for a long time, and Chicago is the perfect place for that dream to become a reality! I am really looking forward to this new chapter of my life and soccer career, and I am ready to do whatever I can to help the team and its mission!"

"Tessa is a very talented young player with a promising career ahead," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Her skills as a midfielder and defender in college made her essential on the pitch, and we are excited to see her evolve as she begins her professional career with the Stars."

Dellarose signs her first professional contract after four years at the University of North Carolina (UNC), where she co-captained the Tar Heels in 2024 and 2025. While at UNC, Dellarose took the pitch for 89 matches, scoring six goals and recording 12 assists across 5,482 minutes. The Grindstone, Pennsylvania, native had a standout season during her first stint as co-captain, leading the team in assists (7) and scoring four goals in her 27 appearances as she helped lead the Tar Heels to a NCAA National Championship. Throughout her collegiate career, Dellarose racked up multiple accolades to compliment her National Championship and co-captain titles, including being named to the 2022 ACC All-Freshman Team, All-ACC Third Team (2022 and 2024), United Soccer Coaches All-America Fourth Team (2024) and TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Second Team (2024).

Internationally, Dellarose has been involved with the United States Youth National Teams, participating in training camps for the United States Under-16 Youth National Team and United States Under-20 Women's National Team. Most recently, Dellarose helped the Stars and Stripes advance to the 2023 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship tournament final and qualify for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

