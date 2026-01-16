Chicago Stars FC Signs Defender Elise Evans

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC and defender, Elise Evans, have agreed to terms on a three-year contract through the 2028 National Women's Soccer League season.

"I am so honored and excited to start my professional career with the Chicago Stars! Chicago is a city defined by its diversity, energy, and deep love for sports, and it's incredible to join a club that reflects all of that both on and off the field," said Evans. "The Stars have a clear passion for continuing to grow, innovate, and push the game forward, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of that vision. To play in such a historic sports town, in front of fans who care so deeply, is truly special. I'm ready to work, learn, and give everything I have to help this club continue building something great."

"Elise is an accomplished defender who can also create a threatening attack when needed," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "We're excited to have Elise join the club and start her career with the Stars."

Evans arrives in the Windy City from Stanford University, where she played since 2022. Impressively, the California native started in every one of her 85 appearances for Stanford, accumulating 12 goals and seven assists, including six match-winning goals. Co-captain of the team her junior and senior years with the Cardinal, Evans had an electric final season in 2025, scoring seven goals and recording six assists while helping lead Stanford to the NCAA College Cup final.

Evans started and finished her collegiate career with numerous accolades, closing her freshman season at Stanford as a Pac-12 Champion, TopDrawerSoccer National Freshman of the Year, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and earning All-Pac-12 first team and TopDrawerSoccer Freshman Best XI first team honors. Continuing her excellence throughout her time with the Cardinal, Evans' 2025 honors include being a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, ACC Champion, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, United Soccer Coaches All-America first team, TopDrawerSoccer Best XI first team and All-ACC first team.

In addition to her highly-decorated stint at Stanford, Evans has played key roles in the United States Youth National Team system, beginning with winning the 2018 CONCACAF Girls' U-15 Championship with the Under-15 Youth National Team. After spending time with the Under-16 Youth National Team from 2019-2020, Evans moved on to captain the United States Under-20 Women's National Team (U-20 USWNT). Evans led the U-20 USWNT as they won the 2023 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, qualifying them for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. At the U-20 Women's World Cup, Evans appeared in five matches for the U-20 USWNT, starting twice as the U-20 USWNT finished third in the tournament.

Evans will join the Chicago Stars in 2026 at their new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Season Ticket Membership and Flex Packs are available now at starsnextchapter.com.







