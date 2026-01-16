Racing Brings in Texas Tech Assist Leader Blackburn on First Pro Contract

Racing Louisville FC has signed rookie defender Macy Blackburn to a contract through the 2027 season.

A 5-foot-7 right back, Blackburn comes from Texas Tech University where she finished her five-year collegiate career as one of the most accomplished players in Red Raider history.

The 22-year-old is the program's all-time assist leader with 46 - 19 more than any other player - and she set the program's single-season assist record in 2025 with 13. She tallied 10 or more assists in each of her final three seasons - the only active NCAA player to do so and the first in Texas Tech history.

Blackburn was a three-time All-American and twice named the Big 12 Defender of the Year, in 2024 and 2025. She is the second player in program history with such accolades - along with former Racing Louisville player Janine Sonis - and just the fourth player in Big 12 history to win the conference's Defender of the Year award in back-to-back seasons.

"I am beyond excited to sign with Racing and begin my professional career!" Blackburn said. "Getting a glimpse into the vision for this club's future, along with seeing last year's historic season, made it clear that this was a place I wanted to be a part of. I can't wait to continue to grow in an environment like Racing, and help write the next chapter for this club!"

Blackburn earned First Team All-American honors in 2024, Second Team in 2025 and Third Team in 2023. She was also a three-time All-Big 12 First Team selection (2023, 2024, 2025), a three-time First Team All-Midwest honoree (2023, 2024, 2025), a member of the 2024 Big 12 All-Tournament team and the 2021 Big 12 All-Freshman team, among many other honors in a decorated college career.

In 2024, she was a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the top individual honor in college soccer.

Blackburn helped Texas Tech to unprecedented success, including the program's first Big 12 title in 2024. The Red Raiders made three straight NCAA Tournaments to end Blackburn's career, advancing as far as the third round - tied for the deepest run in program history.

In addition to her assists totals, Blackburn scored 10 career collegiate goals including a career-high five in 2025.

As a freshman at Texas Tech, Blackburn was teammates with current Racing Louisville forward Kirsten Wright.

Blackburn is one of the highest-rated players in the 2026 NWSL rookie class. TopDrawerSoccer ranked her as the No. 3 collegiate player in the country in 2025.

"Macy is a top player and one we've had our eyes on for some time," Racing Louisville general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "She just finished a stellar collegiate career at Texas Tech, and we viewed her among the best college prospects in this year's rookie class. We're thrilled to bring a player of her quality into our team and we know her competitive edge will fit our team culture and mentality."

On the international stage, Blackburn is set to join the United States Youth National Team for its upcoming development camp in California, Jan. 17-25. The camp coincides with the senior United States Women's National Team camp featuring Racing star Emma Sears.

Blackburn has previously represented the United States at the U-15, U-17, and U-20 levels.

"Macy is someone we believe will make a strong impact on our group and has tremendous potential," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She plays with tenacity and thrives when joining the attack. We're equally excited about what she will bring off the field, particularly in the locker room, and are thrilled to welcome her to Racing."

As a youth player, Blackburn competed for Solar SC, located in suburban Dallas, where she won multiple national championships at various age levels. In the process, she earned NSCAA All-State and NSCAA All-American honors.

