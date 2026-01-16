Gotham FC Signs U.S. Youth International Goalkeeper Teagan Wy

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has signed University of California and U.S. youth international goalkeeper Teagan Wy to a contract through the 2028 season, the club announced Friday in partnership with Dove.

Wy, 21, will join Gotham for its preseason training in Spain ahead of the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup in London, the first time an intercontinental club champion will be crowned.

"I'm so excited and thankful to be joining Gotham FC," said Wy. "This opportunity means the world to me, and I can't wait to grow with this team. The culture here and the passion from everyone involved are something special. I'm ready to learn, work hard every day and give everything to help this team succeed."

Wy, who will wear No. 20 for Gotham, recently concluded a four-year collegiate career with the California Golden Bears, making 53 appearances for the program. She featured in 19 matches during the 2025 season, earning multiple ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors and finishing the year with 81 saves, tied for second most in the conference. Her average of 4.26 saves per match ranked third in the ACC. As a junior in 2024, Wy recorded a 83.3% save percentage in California's first NCAA Championship victory in 10 years, a win over Pepperdine.

"Teagan is an exciting young goalkeeper who has significant experience within the youth national team system," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're pleased to add her to our outstanding goalkeeping department and look forward to working with her."

A native of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Wy has represented the United States at multiple youth international levels. At the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, she started every match for the U.S., including the quarterfinal against Germany, where she made the decisive save to help send her team to the semifinals. Wy went on to help the United States earn a bronze medal at the tournament. In January 2025, she was invited to train as part of the U.S. Futures Camp, where she trained alongside Gotham FC defender Lilly Reale.







