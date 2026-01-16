Gotham FC's Lavelle, Reale Earn 2025 U.S. Soccer Honors

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC's 2025 accolades just keep stacking up.

U.S. Soccer on Friday named Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle the 2025 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and Gotham defender Lilly Reale the 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

Lavelle and Reale played pivotal roles in Gotham's 2025 NWSL Championship run, helping lead the club to its second league title in three years. The honors mark the first U.S. Soccer Player of the Year awards for both players, and the first time NWSL teammates have swept the two awards.

Lavelle, a long-time fixture with the U.S. Women's National Team, is entering her 10th year with the senior national side and becomes the 22nd different player to earn U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year recognition. After returning to the international stage in 2025 following ankle surgery, she made an immediate impact for the United States.

Lavelle appeared in six international matches in 2025, starting five, and contributed to the scoresheet in every match she started. She returned to action June 26 against the Republic of Ireland, starting the match, scoring once and assisting another goal. Lavelle scored 34 seconds into the Oct. 26 match against Portugal and added a half-volley goal against New Zealand on Oct. 29, a match in which she captained the United States.

Lavelle also recorded assists in shutout wins over Canada and Italy, helping her become the newest member of the USWNT's 50-plus club for combined international goals and assists. She currently has 27 goals and 27 assists for the United States.

At the club level, Lavelle delivered when it mattered most for Gotham FC. She made 16 regular-season appearances, starting 13 matches, and found peak form late in the year. Over the final nine regular-season matches, Lavelle recorded seven scoring contributions, including five goals, as Gotham secured the final playoff spot with a 4-2-3 record over that stretch.

Lavelle started all three postseason matches and scored the decisive goal in the 80th minute of the 2025 NWSL Championship, lifting Gotham to a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit. The goal earned Lavelle NWSL Championship MVP honors and made her the only player to score in two NWSL Championship matches and a FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

"When I look at the past year, it feels like a testament to the support system I had, with my family, the medical staff at Gotham and with the National Team, all my teammates, coaches and friends," said Lavelle. "I wouldn't have been in the position to even be up for the award without all of the support I received throughout the year just to get back on the field. So, this award is definitely shared with all the people I was lucky enough to have in my corner along the way."

Reale capped a standout rookie season by earning U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year honors, becoming the 28th recipient of the award, which can only be won once. The defender signed a multi-year contract with Gotham prior to the 2025 season and immediately established herself as a key contributor.

"I am constantly reminded of how special this National Team program is when I reflect on all of the relationships, knowledge, laughs and opportunities that U.S. Soccer has given me over the years," said Reale. "It was this environment where I first learned what it truly took to reach the next level and just how different each person's journey will look. This year in particular has been one marked by major growth moments, joy and lots of lessons. Through it all, I feel so lucky to have been surrounded by such charismatic teammates, coaches and fans. Being able to play alongside many of my role models and represent my country at the highest level is something that I'll never take for granted."

Reale played in all 26 regular-season matches and started all three postseason games, logging 2,217 minutes across 29 total appearances as Gotham captured the NWSL Championship. Her performances earned her NWSL Rookie of the Year honors.

Reale's club success translated to the international level in 2025. A long-time contributor to U.S. Youth National Teams, she began the year attending the USWNT Futures Camp before earning a U-23 call-up in April. She scored during the U-23 Women's National Team's June trip to Germany, helping the United States to a 2-1 victory over the hosts.

Later that month, Reale made her senior USWNT debut with a start against Ireland on June 26, helping secure a shutout and registering her first international assist on Alyssa Thompson's goal. She went on to start a full 90-minute match against Canada on July 2 in the Allstate Continental Clásico and contributed to five shutouts for the United States in 2025, including wins over New Zealand and Italy.







