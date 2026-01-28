Gotham FC Falls to Corinthians in FIFA Women's Champions Cup Semifinal

Published on January 28, 2026

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Gotham FC fell 1-0 to Brazil's Corinthians on Wednesday in the FIFA Women's Champions Cup semifinal at Brentford Stadium despite controlling long stretches of the match and creating the majority of the chances.

The reigning NWSL and Concacaf champions now move to the inaugural tournament's third-place match Sunday at Arsenal Stadium, where they will face the loser of the other semifinal between England's Arsenal and Morocco's ASFAR.

"The team did really well in every aspect apart from scoring goals," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "I think we dominated. We prepared the whole month for this, and unfortunately today we weren't good in that aspect. So, that's how I think that's obviously what made the final outcome, which is that we will have to play for that third place game. Congratulate Corinthians, you wish them all the best, and we will get ready for the third place battle."

Gotham came out sharply, dictating play from the opening whistle and spending much of the opening minutes in dangerous attacking areas, though the final touch proved elusive. Corinthians gradually settled into the contest and generated its first look on goal soon after, but Gotham's back line held firm.

Gotham continued to push forward as the first half evolved, creating several chances. Jaelin Howell fired wide from the top of the box after a tidy sequence involving Rose Lavelle and Gotham debutant Savannah McCaskill, and Gotham nearly capitalized again in the 17th minute when Jaedyn Shaw disrupted a goalkeeper's punt, setting up McCaskill for a half volley that sailed off target.

Against the run of play, Corinthians struck in the 83rd minute when a pass from Tamires found Gabi Zanotti on the right side of the box. Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger got a hand to the shot, but it slipped inside the post to give the Brazilian side the lead.

Gotham pushed for an equalizer, introducing Sofia Cook and Sarah Schupansky in the 88th minute, but Corinthians held on amid late pressure from the Americans.

Key Match Points

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill made her first start for Gotham FC in her second stint with the club, playing 90 minutes in her first competitive match since returning to the New Jersey/New York side.

Gotham FC controlled the attack, outshooting Corinthians 21-9 in the match.

Gotham FC also dominated possession, completing 550 passes compared with 285 for Corinthians.

Gotham FC vs Corinthians

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET kickoff

Brentford Stadium; Brentford, England

Attendance: 6,000

Weather: 48 degrees, partly cloudy

Gotham FC (0, 0 - 0)

Corinthians (0, 1 - 1)

Scoring Summary

Corinthians

83' - Gabi Zanotti (Tamires)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 3 - Bruninha (50' 22 - Mandy Freeman), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 27 - Jess Carter (88' 11 - Sarah Schupansky), 4 - Lilly Reale; 7 - Jaelin Howell (88' 21 - Sofia Cook), 13 - Savannah McCaskill, 16 - Rose Lavelle (C) (90+4' 34 - Khyah Harper); 23 - Midge Purce, 2 - Jaedyn Shaw, 18 - Gabi Portilho (50' 28 - Katie Stengel)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 19 - Kayla Duran, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 29 - Jordynn Dudley

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Corinthians (4-4-2): 12 - Leticia (GK); 23 - Gi Fernandes, 5 - Thais Ferreira, 3 - Leticia Teles, 37 - Tamires; 8 - Andressa (89' 31 - Dayana Rodriguez), 27 - Duda Sampaio, 10 - Gabi Zanotti (C), 88 - Ana Vitoria (66' 40 - Jhonson); 25 - Belen Aquino (77' 13 - Ivana Fuso), 30 - Jacqueline (89' 17 - Vic Albuquerque)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Nicole (GK), 32 - Rillary (GK); 7 - Gisela Robledo, 11 - Ariel Godoi, 19 - Leticia Monteiro, 20 - Paola Garcia, 22 - Juliete, 29 - Rhaizza, 33 - Duda Mineira, 77 - Carol Nogueira, 99 - Erika

Head coach: Lucas Piccinato

Stats Summary

GFC / COR

Shots: 21 / 9

Shots on Goal: 2 / 2

Corners: 7 / 1

Fouls: 9 / 15

Offside: 2 / 3

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

12' - Savannah McCaskill (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

43' - Jaelin Howell (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Corinthians

28' - Ana Vitoria (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

63' - Andressa (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

90+11' - Tamires (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Tess Olofsson (SWE)

Assistant Referee 1: Almira Spahic (SWE)

Assistant Referee 2: Monica Lokkeberg (NOR)

4th Official: Iuliana Demetrescu (ROU)

VAR: Dennis Higler (NED)

AVAR: Katalin Kulcsar (HUN)

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On if Gotham FC became frustrated as the game wore on

I think we were aware that football is played in different ways around the world, and we know that in this kind of game, it is very different to the American league. I think it's just the way it is. Everywhere is different. That's the beauty of the game. I don't think they were especially frustrated. I think obviously the game was definitely physical, and we can see also with the outcome, too, unfortunately, some of our players. But I think they behaved fantastically well. There are obviously moments where they could have reacted to certain moments (and) they didn't, so I think they showed who we are as a club in that aspect really, really well.

DEFENDER JESS CARTER

On the feelings after today's defeat

We're all a bit disappointed. We feel like we probably should have done better throughout the game and been more clinical in both boxes. There's not really much more to say other than probably a little bit disappointed by it.







