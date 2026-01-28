McCaskill Makes Debut, Lavelle Captain for FIFA WCC Semifinal

Published on January 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







New signing Savannah McCaskill is set to make her Gotham FC return with a start in her first match with the club since she previously played tor Sky Blue FC.

Gotham FC opens its 2026 campaign on the international stage, taking on Corinthians today in the semifinal of the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup at Brentford Stadium. The matchup marks the club's first competitive fixture of the year, as Gotham looks to continue its trophy run with a third title in the last eight months.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET, with the match streaming live and free on DAZN and FIFA.com.

McCaskill, who rejoined her old club in December, will line up alongside Jaelin Howell, who is coming off a career-best 2025 season in which she recorded four regular-season goals and earned her first call-up to the U.S. Women's National Team since 2022.

Reigning NWSL Championship MVP Rose Lavelle rounds out the midfield trio and will captain Gotham in the first edition of the intercontinental competition.

Up front, Jaedyn Shaw, Midge Purce and Gabi Portilho lead Gotham's attack. This will be the first time Portilho faces her former club in Corinthians, where she scored 22 goals in 96 appearances from 2020-24 before joining Gotham ahead of last season.

Defensively, Gotham FC fields a familiar backline anchored by Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett and flanked by Bruninha and reigning NWSL Rookie of the Year, Lilly Reale.

Carter, the first player to win both a Women's Euro and NWSL Championship in the same season, is making her first club start in her homeland since departing Chelsea in 2024.

Ann-Katrin Berger, who became the eighth goalkeeper in NWSL history to record 10 or more shutouts in 2025, is starting her third season with the club in goal at Brentford Stadium.

The substitutes group includes goalkeepers Ryan Campbell, Shelby Hogan and Teagan Wy; defenders Kayla Duran and Mandy Freeman; midfielders Sofia Cook, Josefine Hasbo, Sarah Schupansky and Talia Sommer; and forwards Jordynn Dudley, Khyah Harper, Andrea Kitahata, Katie Stengel and Mak Whitham.

Star striker Esther González is on parental leave and not with the team. Defender Tierna Davidson and midfielder Taryn Torres finished the 2025 campaign on the season-ending injury list and are not available for the tournament.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Corinthians

30 - Ann Katrin Berger

3 - Bruninha

27 - Jess Carter

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

13 - Savannah McCaskill

16 - Rose Lavelle (c)

23 - Midge Purce

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

18 - Gabi Portilho

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 28 - Katie Stengel, 29 - Jordynn Dudley, 34 - Khyah Harper







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 28, 2026

McCaskill Makes Debut, Lavelle Captain for FIFA WCC Semifinal - NJ/NY Gotham FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.