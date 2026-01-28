Houston Dash Loan Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to Tampa Bay Sun FC

Published on January 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash loaned goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to Tampa Bay Sun FC for the remainder of the year, both teams announced today. Tampa Bay competes in the USL Gainbridge Super League and the club resumes regular season play on Jan. 31 when they host Spokane Zephyr FC.

Beardsley joined the Dash as a non-roster invitee for the 2025 preseason and later signed a multi-year contract with the team on June 30, 2025. The goalkeeper recently joined the U-23 U.S. Women's National Team for a pair of friendlies in Europe. She finished with three saves and tallied a clean sheet in the 1-0 victory over Slovakia's senior women's national team on Nov. 28, 2025.

The Dash open the 2026 season, powered by Shell Energy, on Sunday March 21 as they welcome Boston Legacy FC to Texas for the first time.







