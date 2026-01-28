Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Launch New Pop-Up Bar for 2026 Kickoff to Soccer Events

Published on January 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride today announced the launch of The Final Whistle at Thornton Park Pub, a first-of-its-kind pop-up bar and fan gathering space that will serve as the centerpiece of the Club's 2026 Kickoff to Soccer celebrations. Presented by Heineken and located at 808 E. Washington St., the fully branded venue will open on Saturday, January 31 and operate exclusively in the weeks leading up to each team's season opener, offering marquee events, special appearances, exclusive merchandise drops and interactive fan experiences.

Bringing fans closer to the Club than ever before, The Final Whistle will feature rare memorabilia from both teams, such as iconic kits, match-worn items and historic moments that tell the story of how Orlando became one of the most passionate soccer cities in the country. Beyond its historic displays, the space delivers a fully immersive matchday-meets-night-out experience, complete with a team-inspired food and drink menu crafted specifically for City and Pride fans.

"The Final Whistle represents everything that makes soccer in Orlando special," said Jarrod Dillon, President of Business Operations for Orlando City and Orlando Pride. "It's a space built for our fans where history, culture and passion come together. Whether you're joining us for the kit launch, testing your club knowledge at trivia night or simply reliving some of our most iconic moments, we want this to feel like home. This is the most immersive preseason experience we've ever created, and it's only the beginning of what promises to be a special year for both City and Pride."

Throughout February, The Final Whistle will host several fan events, including the highly anticipated unveiling of Orlando City's 2026-27 Community Kit, presented by Orlando Health, along with appearances from players, alumni and club personalities, and surprise moments available only inside the pub. The Club will also host additional events at Inter&Co Stadium, including the annual Purple Pride 5K and a Season Ticket Member exclusive Orlando City match against the Colorado Rapids, which will round out the slate of preseason celebrations.

A list of confirmed Kickoff to Soccer events is below. The Orlando Pride's schedule of preseason programming, including player appearances and fan events, will be announced at a later date ahead of the team's 2026 NWSL campaign, which kicks off on March 15. Fans can view The Final Whistle's hours of operation and full schedule of events at OrlandoCitySC.com/TheFinalWhistle.

2026 Kickoff to Soccer Events:

The Final Whistle Grand Opening Event

Saturday, January 31 | 12 p.m. ET | Thornton Park Pub, 808 E. Washington St.

The new Orlando City and Orlando Pride pop-up bar opens its doors with giveaways, drink specials and appearances from club personalities.

Purple Pride 5K, presented by Once Upon A Coconut

Saturday, Feb. 7 | 8 a.m. ET | Inter&Co Stadium

A fan-favorite tradition, the Purple Pride 5K, presented by Once Upon A Coconut and supported by Orlando Health, Heineken, Pepsi, and Publix, returns for its 11th year.

The annual run kicks off on Church Street before finishing on the pitch inside Inter&Co Stadium. After completing the race, the celebration continues at the Fan Zone outside Gate B with a festival featuring food trucks, live music, beer, interactive games and more.

Register

Orlando City Jersey Launch, presented by Orlando Health

Tuesday, Feb. 10 | 6-9 p.m. ET | The Final Whistle

The new 2026-27 Community Kit makes its debut with a backyard-style party featuring live music, activations, giveaways, player drop-ins and an appearance from Kingston. Attendees will have early access to purchase the kit along with a special collectible that's part of a season-long series.

Register

Preseason Friendly: Orlando City SC vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, Feb. 14 | 7 p.m. ET | Inter&Co Stadium

A Season Ticket Member-exclusive chance to see the Lions in their final tune-up before the 2026 MLS season kicks off. Members will receive an email to RSVP for the match from their Member Experience Specialist.

Lagers with the Lions, presented by Heineken

Monday, Feb. 16 | 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET | The Final Whistle

Raise a glass with Orlando City players during a one-night-only experience where forward Tyrese Spicer and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau will step behind the counter to serve drinks and interact with supporters. The evening will feature signature drink specials, a live DJ, an appearance by Kingston, exclusive giveaways and memorable photo opportunities. Prizes will include autographed items, match tickets and more.

Register

Home Opener, Presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute: Orlando City SC vs. Red Bull New York

Saturday, Feb. 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Inter&Co Stadium

Orlando City's 12th MLS campaign will kick off at Inter&Co Stadium against Red Bull New York.







