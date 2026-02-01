Gotham FC Earns Bronze Medal with Win over ASFAR

Published on February 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gotham FC finished the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup on a high.

The reigning NWSL and Concacaf champions claimed the bronze medal with a convincing 4-0 win over Morocco's ASFAR on Sunday in the tournament's third-place playoff at Arsenal Stadium, delivering a composed and clinical performance on the international stage.

"It's a similar game in a lot of ways to the one we played four days ago," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "The main difference is we were able to get the early lead that we know unsettled teams, and we were able to be more clinical in front of goal, which really allowed us to then play a bit more of a game where players can enjoy."

It was an open start, with ASFAR testing Gotham early in the third minute, but the danger was snuffed out by a deflected clearance. Gotham quickly found its rhythm and began to tilt the match in its favor, creating chances through sustained pressure and quick combinations in the attacking half.

The breakthrough came in the 27th minute. Lilly Reale found Khyah Harper on the left flank, and Harper drove inside before calmly slotting her finish from 10 yards out to give Gotham the lead. ASFAR nearly responded moments later, but goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger came up with a point-blank save to preserve the advantage.

Gotham doubled the lead in the 38th minute through a slick passing sequence. Sofia Cook won possession on the right side of the box and worked the ball to Jaedyn Shaw, who set up Savannah McCaskill for a first-time finish. The goal marked McCaskill's first for Gotham FC since scoring on June 16, 2018, for then-Sky Blue FC.

Just before halftime, Gotham put the match firmly out of reach. Shaw was brought down in the box after being slipped through by Harper, and the forward converted the ensuing penalty in the 43rd minute, sending her shot low and to her right for a 3-0 lead at the break.

Gotham added a fourth early in the second half. Harper's backheel released Shaw down the left flank, and after Shaw's cross led to an initial save, Midge Purce was in the right place to tap home the rebound in the 48th minute.

The remainder of the match allowed Gotham to see out the result and celebrate milestones, including professional debuts for Andrea Kitahata and Talia Sommer, as the club comfortably closed out the clean sheet.

Key Match Points

Forward Khyah Harper scored her third career goal for Gotham FC to give the club the lead in the 27th minute.

The goal marked Gotham's first of 2026 and its first in the FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill scored her first goal for Gotham since returning to the club, finding the net in the 38th minute for Gotham's second goal.

Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw recorded a goal and an assist, assisting on Gotham's second goal and scoring the third of the match.

Forward Midge Purce scored her first goal of 2026 and her first since Sept. 26, 2025, when she scored against the Portland Thorns in a 3-0 victory.

Reigning NWSL Rookie of the Year Lilly Reale recorded her first assist of 2026, setting up Harper's opening goal.

Forwards Andrea Kitahata and Talia Sommer made their professional and Gotham FC debuts, entering the match as substitutes.

Gotham FC earned its first win in the FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

Gotham FC vs ASFAR

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026

2:45 p.m. GMT / 9:45 a.m. ET kickoff

Arsenal Stadium; London, England

Attendance: 7,210

Weather: 47 degrees, cloudy

Gotham FC (3, 1 - 4)

ASFAR (0, 0 - 0)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

27' - Khyah Harper (Lilly Reale)

38' - Savannah McCaskill (Jaedyn Shaw)

43' - Jaedyn Shaw (P)

48' - Midge Purce

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 22 - Mandy Freeman (C) (76' 14 - Talia Sommer), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 19 - Kayla Duran, 4 - Lilly Reale (61' 11 - Sarah Schupansky); 7 - Jaelin Howell (61' 28 - Katie Stengel), 13 - Savannah McCaskill, 21 - Sofia Cook; 23 - Midge Purce (61' 3 - Bruninha), 2 - Jaedyn Shaw (61' 24 - Andrea Kitahata), 34 - Khyah Harper

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 17 - Mak Whitham, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 27 - Jess Carter, 29 - Jordynn Dudley

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

ASFAR (4-4-2): 1 - Khadija Er-Rmichi (GK); 17 - Hanane Ait El Haj (C) (79' 30 - Noura Mouadni), 5 - Nouhaila Benzina, 27 - Hajar Said, 2 - Zineb Redouani; 20 - Sofia Bouftini (52' 14 - Aziza Rabbah), 8 - Zineb Erroudany, 19 - Paulmiche Mahouna (52' 4 - Siham Boukhami), 11 - Fatima Tagnaout (90+3' 6 - Fatima Dahmos); 9 - Safa Banouk (90+3' 7 - Doha El Madani), 18 - Sanaa Mssoudy

Unused substitutes: 16 - Hind Hasnaoui (GK); 3 - Flore Ngoma, 10 - Najat Badri, 13 - Ouahiba Boukhami, 21 - Ouafaa Bentahri, 24 - Yolande Gnammi, 25 - Hiba Youssoufi, 92 - Anissa Lahmari

Head coach: Mohamed Amine Alioua

Stats Summary

GFC / ASFAR

Shots: 11 / 6

Shots on Goal: 8 / 2

Corners: 5 / 1

Fouls: 13 / 15

Offside: 7 / 0

Misconduct Summary

ASFAR

9' - Hajar Said (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Officials

Referee: Edina Alves (BRA)

Assistant Referee 1: Neuza Back (BRA)

Assistant Referee 2: Fabrini Costa (BRA)

4th Official: Charly Straub (BRA)

VAR: Daiane Muniz (BRA)

AVAR: Salome Di Iorio (ARG)

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On what he's taken away from the FIFA Women's Champions Cup

What I've enjoyed the most about it is that finally there is a competition worldwide that recognizes a team to be world champion. We will see if it will be Arsenal or Corinthians. It brings the women's game together at the club level. It's something that has been going on for a very long time now at the international level with national teams. Doing that with clubs is also very important, so I've really enjoyed that. Internally, I've really enjoyed the work every day with the group.

FORWARD KHYAH HARPER

On the FIFA Women's Champions Cup and London

I love London. It's my first time here. The FIFA hosts have done an amazing job to make everything as smooth as possible. And then the team being super go with the flow, I think that it's made this trip fly by, and we're really proud of ourselves for coming home with a medal.

MIDFIELDER JAEDYN SHAW

On winning the bronze medal

It feels amazing. This isn't the medal that we came here for, but to come together as a team in this game and get a result, it's really special.







