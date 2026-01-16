All-American Forward Lardner Joins Racing on Multi-Year Contract

Racing Louisville FC has signed forward Maja Lardner to her first professional contract.

The deal is through the 2027 season, with a mutual option for 2028.

The 5-foot-8 rookie comes from Georgetown University, where she completed a distinguished five-year collegiate career. The United Soccer Coaches named Lardner a Second Team All-American in 2025 and she finished her career as the back-to-back Big East Offensive Player of the Year (2024 and 2025).

"I chose to sign with Racing Louisville because of the incredible culture they've built and the clear vision for where the club is headed," Lardner said. "From my conversations with Bev and Caitlyn, I felt so supported and excited about the opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a competitive group. This is such a special step in my career, and I'm so grateful for the chance to contribute and help build on Racing's incredible success!"

Lardner was one of the country's most prolific attacking players over her final two college seasons in 2024 and 2025. She started every game, 44 in total, leading the Hoyas in scoring both seasons - 25 goals combined, along with 11 assists. She was named First Team All-Big East each season.

"Maja brings versatility across the front line and is relentless in her press," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She enjoys getting in behind the back line, works extremely hard, and we're excited to welcome her to the group."

Over her five-year Georgetown career, Lardner appeared in 91 total games for the Hoyas, scoring 31 goals and registering 20 assists.

The Hoyas reached the NCAA Tournament in each of Lardner's five seasons, including a trip to the Round of 16 in 2025.

Lardner led the Hoyas to a perfect 10-0-0 conference record in 2025. Georgetown also went undefeated in Big East play in 2022 and 2023.

"Maja is an athletically gifted forward, with tremendous speed, physicality and leaping ability," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "She showed terrific finishing skill in college as well. She fits the exact profile of what Racing Louisville looks for in a No. 9, and we're excited to see what she does in lavender."

From Dallas, Texas, Lardner played club soccer with the Dallas Sting, which participates in the Elite Clubs National League. She also competed for Highland Park High School where she won the 2019 University Interscholastic League 5A Texas State Championship. Lardner was named MVP of the championship game and earned All-American and All-State honors.







