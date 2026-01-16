San Diego Wave FC Signs Free Agent Defender/Midfielder Kiki Pickett
Published on January 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed defender/midfielder Kiki Pickett to a two-year deal through the 2027 season.
"Kiki is a dynamic player we've been familiar with for a long time, dating back to her time with Kansas City. We're excited to bring her into our environment," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She is a competitive, intelligent player who brings experience and composure to the midfield, and we believe she fits well with the way we want to play. Kiki's signing adds important depth to our group and will make us more competitive in 2026 and beyond."
Pickett joins the Wave as a free agent and brings extensive NWSL experience, having made 68 league appearances (51 starts) with three goals and two assists across her career. She most recently spent two seasons with Bay FC, where she recorded 39 appearances (31 starts) with three goals and one assist as a defender. The veteran also had stints with the North Carolina Courage (29 appearances, 20 starts) and the Kansas City Current (16 appearances, 13 starts).
Prior to her starting her professional career, Pickett attended Stanford University from 2017-21, played in 87 games (85 starts) and recorded five goals and 17 assists, helping lead the Cardinal to NCAA Championship titles in 2017 and 2019. As a senior in 2020-21, she was named Pac-12 Defender of the Year, United Soccer Coaches All-Region first team and All-Pac-12 first team.
Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs defender/midfielder Kiki Pickett on a two-year deal through the 2027 season.
Name: Kiki Pickett
Position: Defender
Height: 5-0
Birthdate: April 30, 1999
Hometown: Santa Barbara, Calif.
Citizenship: United States
Previous Club: Bay FC
