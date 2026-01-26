San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder Gia Corley to New Contract

Published on January 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has re-signed midfielder Gia Corley to a new contract. Corley, who was acquired in January 2025 via transfer, is now under contract with the Club through the 2027 season.

Media assets of Gia Corley can be found here. "In her first season with the Club, Gia's impact on the ball, her work rate away from it, and her presence within the group quickly made her an important part of this team," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She is part of a core group of young players that have demonstrated time and again what it means to represent the Club and we're very pleased to extend her future with the Wave for several more years."

Corley made an immediate impact for the Club, scoring within the first five minutes against Angel City FC in her debut match and followed that with the game-winning goal against the Utah Royals. With those performances, Corley became just the sixth player in league history to score in each of her first two NWSL appearances and the third player in NWSL history to register three goal contributions across her first two regular season matches, earning a spot on the NWSL's March Best XI.

The midfielder would make 24 appearances (21 starts) in her first season, recording two goals and two assists and went on to earn the Breakout Player Award at the World Sevens Football competition in December, helping lead the Wave to an undefeated run and a shutout victory in the championship match.

Corley joined San Diego from TSG Hoffenheim Frauen of the Frauen-Bundesliga, Germany's top division, where she spent four seasons making 70 appearances (46 starts) while totaling 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions. She began her professional career at just 16 years old with FC Bayern München, where she recorded 14 appearances (five starts) and two assists.

On the international stage, Corley has represented Germany at the youth level from U-17 through U-23, and since joining the Wave has earned two call-ups to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC sign midfielder Gia Corley to a new contract that will run through the 2027 season.

Name: Gia Corley

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-3

Date of Birth: May 20, 2002

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Citizenship: United States, Germany







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.