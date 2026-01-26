Houston Dash Extend Jyllissa Harris' Loan to Ottawa Rapid FC

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and Ottawa Rapids FC announced today that defender Jyllissa Harris will remain on loan with the Canadian club through the 2026 season.

Harris helped Ottawa finish with an 11-8-6 (WLD) record and qualify for the Northern Super League (NSL) playoffs. The defender started 27 games for the team and she was named the NSL Defender of the Year. The 25-year-old was also named to the NSL Team of the Season. She tallied one assist and finished with 2,415 minutes during the 2025 season.

The defender was drafted by the Dash with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft following her career at the University of South Carolina. She has played 20 games for Houston across two seasons in the National Women's Soccer League.







