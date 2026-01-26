Kansas City Current Announces Multifaceted Partnership with Arvest Bank

Published on January 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced today a landmark multi-year partnership with Arvest Bank to be the new entitlement sponsor of the suite level and Pitch Club at CPKC Stadium. Beginning in 2026, both spaces will officially be known as the Arvest Bank Club and Suites.

Arvest Bank, a community-focused full-service bank, has 20 branches located throughout the Greater Kansas City region. Arvest entered the Kansas City market in 2009 and has a significant footprint in the region, including more than 200 locations across Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

"Our partnership with Arvest will serve as a significant addition to our presence in the Kansas City community and allow us to connect with Current fans around the region," said Kansas City Current Senior Vice President, Commercial Missy Jenkins. "We greatly appreciate Arvest's belief in what our organization stands for, and we are excited to work with such a respected financial institution to generate meaningful impact."

This multifaceted partnership between the Current and Arvest will be rooted in community, as both parties will collaborate on engaging community events that leave a lasting impressionon the Kansas City Metro. Arvest enriches the communities it serves through various initiatives, including the bank's annual Million Meals campaign, which helps raise awareness and money each spring to fight food insecurity in its four-state footprint. Earlier this month, Arvest announced a dedicated bilingual branch in Kansas City, Kan., scheduled to open later this year, which will provide accessible financial services to the community in both English and Spanish.

"As a bank deeply invested in the communities we serve, we are thrilled to partner with the Kansas City Current, an organization that shares our commitment to innovation and positive regional impact," said Kelly Carlson, president of Arvest Bank - Greater Kansas City. "CPKC Stadium is a groundbreaking facility, and we are proud that the Arvest Bank Club and Suites will provide a premium experience for fans while continuing our investment in the Kansas City community. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring."

Arvest will also continue as the presenting sponsor of the Kansas City Current Kickoff Luncheon, hosted by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Arvest's logo will permanently feature above the premium entryway at CPKC Stadium and inside the Arvest Bank Club and Suites beginning in 2026.







