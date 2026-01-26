Washington Spirit Signs Paraguayan Star Claudia Martínez

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed Paraguayan forward Claudia Martínez to a three-year contract with a 2029 club option, the club announced today. As part of the move, the Spirit will pay a transfer fee to Martínez's former team Club Olimpia of Paraguay's top-flight league.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity Washington Spirit is giving me at this new stage of my career," said Martínez. "I'm very happy to be joining such a respected institution in women's soccer at a global level."

Over the past two years with Club Olimpia, Martínez netted ten goals across 25 club appearances. In both seasons with the side, the teenager led her team to a top-two finish in the league. Prior to joining Olimpia, Martínez began her club career with Sportivo Ameliano in 2023.

"For someone so early in her career, Claudia has a lot of great experience and the potential to develop into a top player," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "Her qualities in the attack make her a great fit for the Spirit and we look forward to welcoming her to DC."

Originally from Capitán Bado, Martínez is experienced at the international level. The forward competed for various youth national teams before making her debut for the Paraguayan senior team in July 2024. During last summer's Copa América Femenina, Martínez tallied a hat trick in Paraguay's opening match against Bolivia as she helped her side finish in the top five of the tournament.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







