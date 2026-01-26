Denver Summit FC Unveil Groundbreaking Food, Beverage and Retail Partnership with Levy

DENVER - Denver Summit FC announced today that it is partnering with Levy on an expansive food, beverage and retail experience connecting the team's temporary Centennial, Colorado home with its future Denver stadium. Levy, the sports and entertainment hospitality leader, will oversee food and beverage operations at the Centennial Stadium while collaborating with Summit FC to design an innovative hospitality experience from the ground-up at its future home at Santa Fe Yards - slated to open in 2028. Levy's retail company, Rank + Rally, will curate retail and merchandise offerings at both locations and online at DenverSummitShop.com.

"We are excited to partner with Levy to create a food, beverage and retail experience that is unique to Colorado and our community," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "Our goal is to create an inclusive, world-class matchday experience. Levy and Rank + Rally will be foundational to Denver Summit FC as we head into our inaugural season."

"We're ecstatic to partner with Denver Summit FC to launch a fan experience that soars in every aspect of match day from food, to hospitality, and an expansive retail offering," said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. "Momentum has been climbing since the franchise was announced, and the Denver community is eagerly awaiting the club's debut, which makes this such a special opportunity. We're honored and ready for kickoff."

The Centennial Stadium, in partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD), will provide a 12,000-seat, purpose-built, temporary stadium for Denver Summit FC to play in for the 2026 and 2027 NWSL seasons.

Concessions across the north, east and south concourses will feature a lineup of favorite local restaurants and purveyors from across the Denver metro area. Levy chefs will also bring culinary touches to time-tested stadium favorites like loaded nachos and hot dogs topped with in-house smoked meats, as well as hand-breaded spicy chicken tenders and house-made pizza. Premium clubs and suites on the west side of the stadium will showcase elevated small plates, fresh local produce, and decadent desserts.

Rank. + Rally, which officially kicked off its partnership with Summit FC during the club's July 2025 brand launch, will continue working with the team to expand access to official gear online and at the Centennial Stadium. DenverSummitShop.com will be continuously refreshed year-round with an ever-expanding collection of team apparel - including frequent new product drops showcasing the unique Summit brand, colors and emblems. The online shop will also host major product launches, including the inaugural Denver Summit kit, to be announced over the coming months. At the Centennial Stadium, Rank + Rally will curate team collections at pop-up retail shops inside and around the stadium.

Levy is the market leader in sports and entertainment hospitality, serving fans at legendary venues such as Wrigley Field, Barclays Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Crypto.com Arena. The company partners with the most prominent soccer venues across the country, including the new Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center under development just outside Atlanta, nearly half of all NWSL venues and more than a dozen MLS venues. Through Levy's expanded global footprint, the company serves fans and supporters at world-renowned soccer venues like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands.

Similarly, Rank + Rally partners with premier sports and entertainment venues and events, like the NBA and WNBA All-Star Games, and holds partnerships with major soccer venues coast to coast. Ahead of the 2025 NWSL season, Rank + Rally joined the league as its official retail partner and helped launch a revamped NWSLShop.com experience.







