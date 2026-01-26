Nichelle Prince Signs New Contract with Boston Legacy FC

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced that after signing with the club earlier this January, forward Nichelle Prince has signed a new contract with Boston for two years with a club option for a third. Prince joined the Legacy earlier this January via a trade with the Kansas City Current and is currently with the team in Florida at IMG Academy for warm-weather preseason training.

"It's really great to get to know all the girls and to get to know each other on the field," said Prince. "Everyone's just really ready to learn and to play. The city of Boston's really supporting us and they're really excited to have a women's team come to the city. So I think that it's gonna be a great year, and I'm excited to build something here with the Legacy."

Prince helped the Current win the 2025 NWSL Shield, 21 points clear of the second-place team, and is a veteran of NWSL with an additional 88 appearances for the Houston Dash before her tenure in Kansas City. She has also been a mainstay of the Canadian women's national team for 13 years, first getting called up to train with the senior squad in 2012 at the age of 17. She won an Olympic bronze medal with Canada in 2016, and an Olympic gold medal in 2020.







