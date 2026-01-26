Gotham FC Inks Decorated US Youth National Team Star Jordynn Dudley

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has signed decorated Florida State University forward and U.S. youth international Jordynn Dudley to a multi-year contract through 2028, the club announced Monday in partnership with Dove.

Dudley recently completed her junior season with powerhouse Florida State, concluding one of the most prolific collegiate careers in program history. In just 53 matches, she recorded 30 goals and 29 assists, claiming two national championships and three All-American recognitions.

"I am so excited to join a championship-caliber organization like Gotham FC with a history of success," said Dudley. "I know this environment will push my development every day, and I can't wait to compete alongside this incredible team. Thank you to Yael Averbuch West, Juan Carlos Amorós and everyone at Gotham for this opportunity. Let's go Gotham!"

Dudley, 21, capped her collegiate career as a national champion in 2025, winning the NCAA Tournament for the second time after also claiming the title as a freshman in 2023. She started all 22 matches during her junior season, totaling 11 goals and 14 assists, including three game-winning goals. Her standout third year earned her recognition as a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy and All-ACC First Team honors.

"Jordynn is a dynamic attacker who has shown the ability to impact games at a very high level," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're excited to add her to our attacking group and look forward to supporting her continued growth as a professional player."

Her freshman season was equally impressive. Dudley finished the 2023 campaign with 14 goals, nine assists and 37 points, all second-most by a freshman in school history. She scored the opening goal in the NCAA Championship against Stanford, helping Florida State to a 5-1 victory. That season, she was named ACC Freshman of the Year and NCAA Tournament Offensive Most Outstanding Player and earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors.

Across her three collegiate seasons, Dudley was named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist each year, a three-time All-ACC First Team selection, a two-time All-ACC Tournament Team honoree (2023, 2024) and a three-time United Soccer Coaches All-American.

Originally from Milton, Georgia, Dudley has represented the United States at the youth international level, including with the U.S. U-20s at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2024. She made five appearances, including two starts, scoring two goals - highlighted by a 98th-minute strike to lift the U.S. to a come-from-behind quarterfinal win over Germany. Last January, Dudley received her first U.S. Women's National Team call-up with an invitation to coach Emma Hayes's futures camp.







