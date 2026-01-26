Houston Dash Sign Two-Time NWSL Champion Makenzy Robbe

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today the signing of forward Makenzy Robbe through the 2026 season. The NWSL veteran brings a championship pedigree to Houston, having won six trophies across nine seasons in the league, and she helped HB Køge finish atop the Danish league table during the 2020-21 season.

"Makenzy brings a championship mentality to Houston and a competitive edge that will help raise our standards this season," President of Women's Soccer Angela Hucles Mangano said. "Makenzy has experience in winning environments, understands the demands of high-level competition and we believe her leadership will elevate our group as we look toward the 2026 season."

Robbe joins the Dash following four seasons with San Diego Wave FC, where she recorded 10 goals and five assists across 82 regular season appearances. During her time with the Wave, she helped the club capture the 2023 NWSL Shield and the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup, while qualifying for the postseason in three of her four seasons.

"I'm excited to join the Houston Dash and be part of what this club is building under Angela and Fabrice," said Robbe. "I've seen firsthand the momentum the team created in 2025, and I'm eager to contribute in any way I can. This group has the potential to achieve something special, and I look forward to helping us raise the bar in the season ahead."

The Chino Hills, Calif. native has played for five NWSL teams and reached the postseason six times throughout her career. She won the 2016 NWSL championship in her rookie year with the Western New York Flash at BBVA Compass Stadium (now Shell Energy Stadium). She later won three trophies with the North Carolina Courage following their move from upstate New York, including back-to-back NWSL Shields (2017 and 2018) plus the 2018 NWSL championship.

The forward joined Chicago Stars FC ahead of the 2020 season. Robbe appeared in all seven Challenge Cup matches and helped Chicago reach the final of the tournament. The forward joined HB Køge on loan from 2020-2021 and helped the team win the A-Liga title following a first-place finish in the league table. She returned to the NWSL in 2021 and helped Chicago reach the NWSL championship match.

At the international level, Robbe represented the United States at the U-20 and U-23 levels, competing at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and three years later at the 2017 La Manga Cup.

Robbe concluded a decorated collegiate career at the University of Virginia as the program's all-time leader in goals (64) and points (164). A two-time MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, she earned First Team All-ACC honors three times during her career. Robbe played a key role in leading the Cavaliers to consecutive NCAA College Cup appearances in 2013 and 2014, including a run to the national championship match during her junior season. As a freshman in 2012, she delivered in a pivotal moment, scoring in the ACC Tournament final to help Virginia secure its first conference tournament title since 2004.

Robbe will report to Houston Sports Park later today to begin the preseason with the Houston Dash. The team will compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational next month and face Dallas Trinity FC as part of its preseason slate.







