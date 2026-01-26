Houston Dash Announce Preseason Roster

Published on January 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced its initial preseason roster for the 2026 campaign. The team will begin their preseason later today under the direction of head coach Fabrice Gautrat.

The 30-player roster features 26 players under contract and four players will join the team as non-roster invitees for preseason. The team will share additional updates about its preseason roster over the next six weeks.

The team features seven new players with the addition of forward Makenzy Robbe earlier today. The NWSL veteran is one of three free agents to join the Dash this offseason along with goalkeepers Hillary Beall and Caroline DeLisle. Additionally, the Dash opened the year by announcing the addition of four first-year players to the roster that include the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy winner,Kate Faasse, and Houston nativeLeah Klenke, who led Notre Dame to the ACC Women's Soccer tournament final. The team also signed Duke University forwardKat RaderandUniversity of North Carolina midfielderLindaUllmark. The new additions reinforce a roster that includes goalkeeper and team captainJane Campbell,2025 Golden Boot winnerYazmeenRyanand team MVPAvery Patterson.

Season Ticket Memberships and a five-match flex plan are currently available for the 2026 regular season at Shell Energy Stadium. Benefits include exclusive matchday experiences and team store discounts. A full overview of each plan is available HERE.

Midfielder Sarah Puntigam received her green card during the offseason, and she will not occupy an international roster spot. The team currently has four players who occupy an international roster spot and that includes defender Lisa Boattin (Italy), forward Evelina Duljan (Sweden), forward Clarissa Larisey (Canada) and forward Amanda West (Canada).

Three players are currently on loan and will not join the team for the preseason. That list includes midfielder Rebeca, defender Jyllissa Harris and defender Zoe Matthews.

A full list of Houston's initial preseason roster is available below, listed by position and alphabetical order.

2026 HOUSTON DASH PRESEASON ROSTER (30):

GOALKEEPERS (5): Hillary Beall, Liz Beardsley (EXC), Jane Campbell, Caroline DeLisle, Batoul Reda (NRI)

DEFENDERS (9): Natalie Bain (NRI), Malia Berkely, Lisa Boattin (INTL), Allysha Chapman, Cate Hardin (NRI), Leah Klenke, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson, Christen Westphal

MIDFIELDERS (7): Danielle Colaprico, Maggie Graham (SEI), Sarah Puntigam, Sophie Schmidt (SEI), Delanie Sheehan, Linda Ullmark, Kiki Van Zanten

FORWARDS (9): Messiah Bright, Evelina Duljan (INTL), Kate Faasse, Sarah Foley (NRI), Clarissa Larisey (INTL), Kat Rader, Makenzy Robbe, Yazmeen Ryan, Amanda West (INTL and SEI)

Key:

INTL = International Roster Spot

NRI = Non-rostered Invitee

NYR = Not yet reported to camp

ML = Maternity Leave

SEI = Season Ending Injury List

EXC = Excused Absence







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.