Kansas City Current Announces 2026 Preseason Exhibition Schedule

Published on January 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current will play three exhibition matches during the 2026 preseason, which includes a game in the Coachella Valley Invitational. All three exhibition contests will be played against fellow National Women' Soccer League (NWSL) clubs while the team is training in California from Jan. 27-Feb. 15.

The Current will open its exhibition slate against a new foe in Denver Summit FC - one of the NWSL's two expansion sides whose inaugural season is this year - on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. CT (noon PT) in Oxnard, the site where the club will conduct its preseason training. Kansas City will then make the 75-minute trek to Los Angeles a week later to face Angel City FC at 2 p.m. CT (noon PT) on Saturday, Feb. 7, at ACFC's training center.

The matches against Denver and Angel City will be closed-door and not televised.

The reigning NWSL Shield winners conclude their California trip at Empire Polo Club in Indio for the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI), an annual preseason tournament featuring 21 NWSL and Major League Soccer (MLS) teams. The Current will take on the San Diego Wave on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m. CT (10:30 a.m. PT).

Broadcast information for 2026 CVI will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased HERE and all tickets are sold as day passes with parking included. More information about CVI can be found HERE.

2026 Kansas City Current Preseason Schedule

Sat., Jan. 31 - vs. Denver Summit FC - 2 p.m. CT - Oxnard, Calif.

Sat., Feb. 7 - vs. Angel City FC - 2 p.m. CT - Los Angeles, Calif.

Sun., Feb. 15 - vs. San Diego Wave - 12:30 p.m. CT - Coachella Valley Invitational

The Kansas City Current kicks off the 2026 regular season by hosting the Utah Royals on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m. CT at CPKC Stadium. Single match tickets, multi-match mini packs and single-match parking is now on sale to the general public HERE. Additionally, limited season ticket inventory is still available HERE.

The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2026 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.







