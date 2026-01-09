Kansas City Current Re-Signs Goalkeeper Clare Gagne Through 2026

January 9, 2026

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has re-signed goalkeeper Clare Gagne to a one-year extension, the club announced Friday. The new contract will keep Gagne, who joined the team a year ago from the collegiate ranks, in Kansas City through the 2026 season.

"Clare is a bright young talent who quickly became a valuable asset to our goalkeeping unit from the moment she arrived in Kansas City," said general manager Ryan Dell. "Her positive attitude and desire to get better is evident in the way she approaches everything she does. Clare has worked tirelessly through her recovery process, and we know she will return to the pitch with the same tenacity and grit."

Gagne originally signed a one-year contract with the Current in January 2025. Despite not seeing any National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) action during her rookie season, she provided depth for Kansas City's goalkeeping contingent which set league records for clean sheets (16), consecutive shutout minutes (869) and consecutive shutouts (9) during the regular season en route to the club clinching the NWSL Shield. A head injury placed her on the season ending injury (SEI) list in early September.

"I'm incredibly excited to be staying in Kansas City for another year," said Gagne. "This is a special environment to grow in, and I'm grateful every day for the opportunity to train and compete alongside such talented players and the most wonderful people. The support I've felt throughout my return-to-play journey has meant everything to me, and I'm proud to continue representing this club and community."

Prior to embarking on her professional career, Gagne spent her graduate season at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and guided the Tar Heels to the 2024 national championship while being named the NCAA College Cup Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Before her year at UNC, the Orono, Minn. native played at Brown University from 2020-23 and led her team to three straight Ivy League titles.







