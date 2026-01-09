Racing Signs All-American Ohio State Defender Gacioch

January 9, 2026

Racing Louisville FC has signed defender Mirann Gacioch to her first professional contract. The deal is for the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027.

A 5-foot-5 center back, Gacioch spent the last four years at the Ohio State University.

"I am deeply honored to be joining Racing Louisville FC! Playing in the NWSL has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am so grateful for the opportunity to learn from such an elite coaching staff and to compete alongside such outstanding players," Gacioch said. "It is a privilege that I have the chance to contribute to the club's continued success in 2026 as we strive to make more history in Louisville! I can't wait to get started! Go Racing!"

Gacioch appeared in 83 games for the Buckeyes, including 81 starts. She played every minute of each of the final 41 matches of her career, including the entire 2025 season. She tallied five assists over her four seasons.

In 2025, she led an Ohio State defense that set the program record for most consecutive shutouts (7). The Buckeyes advanced to the round of eight in the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to the eventual national champion Florida State.

In all, Gacioch appeared in four NCAA Tournaments with the Buckeyes, also advancing to the round of 16 in 2024.

"Mirann's ability to play out of the back and her intensity in out-of-possession moments were key reasons we wanted to bring her to Racing," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She has also demonstrated strong leadership qualities that we believe will have a positive impact on our group, and we're thrilled to welcome her to the club."

Following her senior year, Gacioch was named a Fourth Team All-American by United Soccer Coaches, which also selected her to the All-North Region First Team. She also earned First Team All-Big Ten honors. In 2022, she was a member of the Big Ten All-Freshmen Team.

Gacioch was an Ohio State teammate of current Racing Louisville players Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears.

"Mirann is a competitor and leader - a perfect fit for the team culture we've built here at Racing Louisville," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "We are pleased that she's chosen to begin her professional career here and we can't wait to see her contribute to the club's success as we look to build on last year's playoff run."

As a youth player, Gacioch developed in the Western New York Flash Academy. She spent 11 seasons with the Buffalo, N.Y., club and served as team captain. She led them to three consecutive appearances in ECNL National Championships, including a top-eight finish in 2018.

Gacioch also played varsity soccer for the Nichols School, leading the Vikings to the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championship game four straight seasons. She earned All-American, All-State, All-Catholic and sectional honors in her high school career.

In addition to soccer, Gacioch was a two-year starter on the Nichols varsity basketball team and a member of the track team, where she was team point leader and MVP.







