Denver Summit FC Acquires Canadian Defender Janine Sonis in Trade with Racing Louisville

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the acquisition of defender Janine Sonis from Racing Louisville FC in a trade ahead of the club's inaugural NWSL season. Sonis is a Canadian international with extensive league and international experience, including an Olympic gold medal and an NWSL championship.

"Returning home to Colorado and joining Denver Summit FC is really special for me," said Sonis. "I'm excited to contribute on the field and help build a team that the fans can be proud of. I can't wait to play in front of a home crowd and be part of the growth of professional soccer in Denver."

Sonis has played in over 100 NWSL matches across multiple clubs, including Houston Dash, Portland Thorns, and Racing Louisville FC. She helped Portland Thorns claim the NWSL Championship in 2022 and contributed defensively and offensively throughout her career.

Internationally, Sonis has earned more than 109 caps for the Canadian Women's National Team, scoring 36 goals and recording 17 assists. She was part of Canada's Olympic gold medal-winning team at Tokyo 2020 and the bronze medal squad at Rio 2016, and has competed in two FIFA Women's World Cups.

In addition to her NWSL accomplishments, Sonis spent time with Manchester City in England, winning two FA Cups and two League Cups while helping the club reach its first UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal in 2021. She recorded six goals and an assist in eight Champions League appearances and tied for the most assists in the 2019-20 Women's Super League season.

Sonis has signed a multi-year deal through the 2028 season with Denver Summit FC.

"Janine brings a wealth of professional and international experience to our club," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her accomplishments at the club and international level, including championship experience and Olympic success, will be a valuable addition as we build our roster and compete in our inaugural season."

Name: Janine Sonis

Position: Defender

Height: 5-8

Date of Birth: August 20, 1994

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Citizenship: Canada/USA

Last Club: Racing Louisville FC

