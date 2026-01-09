Washington Spirit Signs Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko from Vanderbilt

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko from Vanderbilt University to a one-year contract, the club announced today. Wojdelko begins her professional career in DC as the Spirit's first 2026 rookie signing.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Spirit and embark on this new chapter of my professional career," said Wojdelko. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with the coaching staff and new teammates as I continue to develop my game."

Wojdelko joins the Spirit after a stellar career with the Commodores. For her performance during her senior season in 2025, she was named the SEC Goalkeeper of the Year and earned Second Team All-American and First Team All-SEC honors. In her four seasons, the goalkeeper tallied 147 saves across over 4,500 minutes of action to maintain a goals against average (GAA) of less than 0.72. In her final two seasons, Wojdelko led Vanderbilt to the program's two best NCAA Tournament finishes in school history, advancing to the round of 16 in 2024 before leading her side to its first-ever quarterfinal appearance in 2025.

"We're excited to welcome Sara to the Spirit as she starts her professional career," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "She was an impact player at Vanderbilt and has shown the qualities we value in a goalkeeper. We're looking forward to supporting her continued development within our environment."

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second-consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will begin preseason later this month before kicking off the regular season in mid-March. Information on 2026 season ticket memberships is available.







