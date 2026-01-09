Chicago Stars FC Files Application to Play Upcoming Seasons at Ryan Field

Evanston, IL - Chicago Stars FC today announced that the club has filed a permit application with the City of Evanston to play its upcoming seasons at Ryan Field. This move will have a positive economic, cultural and social impact on Evanston and highlight female world-class athletes as role models for the North Shore.

Chicago Stars FC, one of the founding clubs of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), sees Evanston as the next step in their journey to a stadium of their own. The club's key values of excellence, community investment and inclusion are aligned with the city of Evanston's core principles.

"Evanston has a history of being a national leader in supporting women's sports and advancing gender equity," said Chicago Stars FC President Karen Leetzow. "Bringing world-class professional athletes to compete right here creates powerful, real-life role models for young girls in the community while showing them what's possible both on and off the field."

Recent community polling by the 2040 Strategy Group and commissioned by the Chicago Stars shows 82 percent of Evanston residents are in favor of the team playing at Ryan Field. Residents overwhelmingly believe the team would reinforce Evanston's values, and promote gender equity.

The presence of Chicago Stars FC in Evanston is also expected to deliver tangible economic benefits through tax revenue from ticket sales, as well as increased foot traffic for local businesses, hotel stays, restaurant activity, and job creation.

The Stars intend to become a trusted community partner in Evanston that will go far beyond matchdays, becoming deeply embedded in the Evanston community through youth programming, school partnerships, clinics, and community events. Leetzow says the Stars will work closely with local organizations and community groups to ensure that Evanston residents benefit from meaningful engagement with the club.

"Evanston can set an example for cities across the country," Leetzow added. "By welcoming the Chicago Stars FC, the city sends a clear message that women's sports matter, that economic growth and community values can go hand in hand, and that our young people deserve access to inspiring role models right in their hometown."

