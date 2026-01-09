Co-Captain Sonis Leaves Racing in Six-Figure Deal

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC has acquired Janine Sonis from Racing Louisville FC in a trade.

In exchange for Sonis, Louisville has received $120,000 in intraleague transfer funds. Additionally, the deal includes performance conditions that could see that total rise to $160,000.

Sonis joined Racing in August 2024 from the Portland Thorns in a trade for Reilyn Turner. Sonis made 36 NWSL appearances for Louisville between 2024 and 2025, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

She grew up in Highlands Ranch, Colo., located in suburban Denver. The 31-year-old was set to enter the final year of her contract with Racing in 2026.

"I am so grateful for my time in Louisville, getting the opportunity to represent this community and make history for this club. What has been built at Racing, with this group and staff really is special," Sonis said. "This past season was one of the most enjoyable of my career and I will revisit those memories often and take forward so many lessons. I want to thank the players for making this experience so incredible for me; and to Bev, Caitlyn and the whole staff for believing in me and allowing me the chance to help lead the team the past 12 months. I leave with nothing but love and appreciation for Racing and the wonderful community of Louisville. I'm excited to be a fan and continue to see this club do great things."

Sonis was elected co-captain in 2025 and helped lead Racing to the club's first NWSL Playoff appearance. She totaled five assists in 2025 - a Racing single-season club record tied for third-most in the NWSL - and scored three goals.

Sonis provided key versatility for Louisville in 2025, starting games at forward, right back and left back over the course of the campaign.

"Janine's leadership, commitment and heart were truly genuine and had such a positive influence on the group. She gave everything to the club every day, on and off the field, and it was an honor to be part of her journey," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "We will miss her greatly and are forever grateful for her impact during her time here and throughout such a historic season."

"This move was an incredibly difficult one for us, but we're happy that Janine will be able to move close to home at this stage of her career," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "Her contributions to our success last year were immeasurable. She is an incredible player, teammate and leader, and a fantastic person all around. We are sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best in this next stage of her career."

Sonis represents Canada and has enjoyed a decorated international career. She won a gold medal with Canada at the 2020 Olympics and has played in two FIFA Women's World Cups.

Prior to joining Louisville, Sonis won the NWSL Championship with Portland as well as two FA Cups and two League Cups in England with Manchester City FC. She also made stops with the Houston Dash and Sky Blue FC in the NWSL.

Sonis' played collegiate soccer at Texas Tech, finishing as the program's all-time leading scorer.







