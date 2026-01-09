Gotham FC Announces Updates to Preseason Roster

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced multiple updates to its preseason roster on Friday as the club continues preparations for the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, including the recall of two players from loan and the addition of a non-roster invitee to January camp in Spain.

Gotham has exercised its option to recall forward Princess Ademiluyi and midfielder Stella Nyamekye from their loans at Fort Lauderdale United FC ahead of the first-of-its-kind FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which will crown the inaugural intercontinental club champion in women's soccer.

In addition, Gotham FC has added former Santa Clara University defender/midfielder Kat Jordan as a non-roster invitee for its January preseason camp in Spain.

Both Ademiluyi and Nyamekye were loaned to Fort Lauderdale United FC, a Gainbridge Super League side, earlier this year ahead of Fort Lauderdale's 2025-26 season. Nyamekye recorded one goal and two assists in 14 appearances with FTL UTD, while Ademiluyi made 10 appearances, including four starts, during her loan spell.

Ademiluyi, 19, joined Gotham FC in September after transferring from English Women's Super League side West Ham United and is under contract with the club through the 2029 season. Nyamekye, 20, returns after joining Gotham ahead of the 2025 season and made two NWSL appearances last year, totaling 24 minutes.

Jordan completed her final year of collegiate eligibility in 2025 as a graduate student, spending two seasons at Santa Clara after beginning her career at Columbia University. She earned All-West Coast Conference honorable mention honors in both 2024 and 2025 and was named WCC co-Midfielder of the Year in 2024.

Jordan previously enjoyed a breakout campaign at Columbia in 2023, leading the team with nine goals while adding two assists. Her performances earned Second Team All-East Region recognition, First Team All-Ivy League honors and a selection to the Ivy League All-Tournament Team.

Gotham FC is currently in Sotogrande, Spain, as the club continues its preseason training ahead of the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which begins Jan. 28 in London.

Gotham FC's current preseason roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Ann-Katrin Berger (2026), Ryan Campbell (2028), Shelby Hogan (2026)

Defenders (8): Bruninha (2027), Jess Carter (2026), Tierna Davidson (2027), Kayla Duran** (2026), Mandy Freeman (2026), Kat Jordan*, Lilly Reale (2027), Emily Sonnett (2026)

Midfielders (10): Sofia Cook (2026), Josefine Hasbo (2027), Jaelin Howell (2027), Rose Lavelle (2026), Savannah McCaskill (2026), Stella Nyamekye (2027), Sarah Schupansky (2027), Jaedyn Shaw (2029), Talia Sommer (2026), Taryn Torres (2027)

Forwards (8): Princess Ademiluyi (2029), Esther González (2027), Khyah Harper (2026), Andrea Kitahata (2026), Gabi Portilho (2026), Midge Purce (2026), Katie Stengel** (2026), Mak Whitham (2028)

* Non-roster invitee

* Non-roster invitee

** Contract expires following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup







