Daiane Loaned to C.F. Monterrey Femenil
Published on January 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that defender Daiane has joined C.F. Monterrey Femenil on a short-term loan through July 16, 2026.
The 28-year-old Brazilian international joined the Thorns from Brazil's Flamengo ahead of the 2025 NWSL season. She debuted for Portland in a 4-1 home win vs Gotham FC on April 22 and played seven regular-season matches (with one start) to help the Thorns secure a third-place league finish. Daiane came on for Portland's NWSL Quarterfinal and Semifinal matches in November against San Diego Wave and Washington Spirit, respectively.
For the 2026 season, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:
Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner
Defenders (7): Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL - SEI), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola
Midfielders (5): Deyna Castellanos, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Shae Harvey, Olivia Moultrie
Forwards (10): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson (ML)
INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; SEI - Season-Ending Injury ; ML - Maternity Leave
Images from this story
|
Portland Thorns defender Daiane
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Daiane Loaned to C.F. Monterrey Femenil - Portland Thorns FC
- Denver Summit FC Acquires Canadian Defender Janine Sonis in Trade with Racing Louisville - Denver Summit FC
- Co-Captain Sonis Leaves Racing in Six-Figure Deal - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Acquires Club-Record $650,000 in Intraleague Transfer Funds from Angel City FC for Defender Emily Sams - Orlando Pride
- Kansas City Current Re-Signs Goalkeeper Clare Gagne Through 2026 - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Signs Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko from Vanderbilt - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC Announces Updates to Preseason Roster - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC Files Application to Play Upcoming Seasons at Ryan Field - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Daiane Loaned to C.F. Monterrey Femenil
- Portland Thorns Sign University of Alabama Forward Maddie Padelski
- Portland Thorns Sign Stanford University Midfielder Shae Harvey
- Portland Thorns Announce End-Of-Season Roster Updates
- Portland Thorns Defender Sam Hiatt Named Winner of the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Secures $50K Charitable Donation to Candlelighters Oregon