Daiane Loaned to C.F. Monterrey Femenil

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that defender Daiane has joined C.F. Monterrey Femenil on a short-term loan through July 16, 2026.

The 28-year-old Brazilian international joined the Thorns from Brazil's Flamengo ahead of the 2025 NWSL season. She debuted for Portland in a 4-1 home win vs Gotham FC on April 22 and played seven regular-season matches (with one start) to help the Thorns secure a third-place league finish. Daiane came on for Portland's NWSL Quarterfinal and Semifinal matches in November against San Diego Wave and Washington Spirit, respectively.

For the 2026 season, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:

Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner

Defenders (7): Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL - SEI), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola

Midfielders (5): Deyna Castellanos, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Shae Harvey, Olivia Moultrie

Forwards (10): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson (ML)

INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; SEI - Season-Ending Injury ; ML - Maternity Leave

