Orlando Pride Acquires Club-Record $650,000 in Intraleague Transfer Funds from Angel City FC for Defender Emily Sams

Published on January 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride announced today it has acquired $650,000 in intraleague transfer funds from Angel City FC in exchange for defender Emily Sams, a club-record figure that stands as the second-highest total in league history and a record sum for a defender.

"Emily requested the opportunity to consider other options, and while she will be missed, we pride ourselves on being a club that supports players' personal ambitions or choices, on and off the field," said Orlando Pride Head Coach Seb Hines. "She leaves a lasting legacy in Orlando and we are grateful for all that she has done for the Club and our community. We wish her nothing but success as she begins this next chapter of her career."

"I'm incredibly grateful to the Orlando Pride organization for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to grow as a player and a person over the last few years," said Sams. "The support from the team, staff and fans has meant the world to me, and I'll always have a huge appreciation for the city of Orlando and this club. I wish the Pride all the best moving forward and am looking forward to my next chapter of my career."

Sams, 26, originally joined the Pride after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft. She went on to make 86 appearances across all competitions-seventh-most in Club history-recording two assists and one goal. In 2024, Sams helped lead the Club to its first NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship titles as the Pride set numerous league records at the time, including most team clean sheets in a single season (13) and most consecutive minutes without conceding a goal (554).

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride acquires $650,000 in intraleague transfer funds from Angel City FC in exchange for defender Emily Sams.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.