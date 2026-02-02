Kansas City Current Launches Teal Rising Academy in Brazil

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced Monday, in partnership with the city of Itu, the launch of Teal Rising Academy Brazil, a new international youth development academy located in Itu, São Paulo. This initiative is a key part of the club's broader multi-club model and further cements the Current's commitment to growing the women's game globally while investing in the next generation of elite talent.

With this announcement, the Kansas City Current becomes the first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club to establish a youth academy presence in Brazil.

Teal Rising Academy Brazil will initially serve girls in the Under-15 and U-17 age groups, creating clear and intentional pathways aligned with the Kansas City Current's player development philosophy, world-class standards and values-driven culture. The academy is expected to begin play in spring 2026, marking a significant milestone for both the KC Current and the NWSL.

"Launching the Teal Rising Academy in Brazil is a powerful extension of who we are as a club," said Angie and Chris Long, co-owners of the Kansas City Current. "This academy is an important part of our multi-club vision and our belief that the future of women's soccer is global. Brazil has one of the richest soccer cultures in the world, and we are proud to invest in young players, provide opportunity and build meaningful pathways for the next generation."

Located in the state of São Paulo, Itu is a historic hub for Brazilian football and a region known for developing top-level talent. Teal Rising Academy Brazil will be based near Estádio Municipal Dr. Novelli Júnior, a multi-use stadium in Itu, with an initial facility that includes two full-size training fields, four locker rooms and dedicated meeting spaces to support both on-field development and off-field education.

Teal Rising Academy Brazil will offer year-round training, professional coaching and holistic development programming aligned with the Kansas City Current's technical framework, sports science standards and emphasis on character, leadership and education.

"This academy is about opportunity, access and long-term development," said Ryan Dell, general manager of the Kansas City Current. "By focusing on U-15 and U-17 athletes, we are investing early in the pathway and creating a clear connection to the professional game. Teal Rising is not just a name - it represents growth, ambition and belief in what's possible for women's soccer across borders."

The academy will serve as a foundational pillar within the KC Current's global youth development strategy with opportunities for talent identification, coaching education and cultural exchange between Kansas City and Brazil. The initiative reinforces the club's mission to set the global standard for women's professional sports, both on and off the pitch.

"Itu is proud to welcome the Kansas City Current and the Teal Rising Academy to our city," said the Mayor of Itu. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to youth development, education, and the advancement of women's soccer. We believe this academy will create meaningful opportunities for young athletes in our community while strengthening Itu's position as a center for football excellence in Brazil."

Additional details regarding academy programming, partnerships and future expansion within the multi-club model will be announced in the coming months. For more information about the Teal Rising Academy and the Kansas City Current, visit kansascitycurrent.com.







