Houston Dash Loan Defender Zoe Matthews to SL Benfica Lisbon

Published on February 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and SL Benfica Lisbon announced today that defender Zoe Matthews will join the Portuguese club on loan through the 2025/2026 Liga BPI season. The loan includes a purchase clause for the 18-year-old defender.

Matthews was recently on loan with Dux Logrono in Spain and the defender appeared in eight matches for the club. She earned five starts across all competitions for Dux Logrono. The 18-year-old signed with the Houston Dash on Oct. 17, 2024, and made her NWSL debut seven days later on the road against Seattle Reign FC. Matthews featured in two friendlies for the Dash last year against Rayadas de Monterrey and Carolina Ascent FC prior to joining Dux Logrono on loan for the remainder of the year.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 2, 2026

Houston Dash Loan Defender Zoe Matthews to SL Benfica Lisbon - Houston Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.