Bay FC Acquires English International Defender Anouk Denton Via Transfer from West Ham United

Published on February 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has acquired English defender Anouk Denton in a transfer with Women's Super League club West Ham United. Denton will be added to the club's roster following receipt of her P-1 Visa and international transfer clearance.

"Bay FC is an ambitious club with a clear vision, and it felt like the right place for the next step in my career," said Denton. "The NWSL is the most competitive league in the world, and I'm excited to challenge myself against top players and teams. Having worked with Emma before gives me confidence in the environment I'm stepping into, and I'm really looking forward to living in the Bay Area and playing in front of such passionate supporters."

"I'm really pleased to welcome Anouk to Bay," said Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates. "She's someone I have worked with before, so I know exactly what she brings. Anouk is the type of person and player we want at this club. She is professional, hardworking, and driven. She brings valuable experience at the top level from her time in the WSL, and what's exciting is that there's still room for her to grow. She also adds quality, depth and versatility to our back line with her ability to play on both the right and the left. I'm excited for the fans to see her in action.

Denton joins Bay FC following four professional seasons in East London. Born in St Albans, Hertfordshire, the defender began her career with local club St Albans City before joining Arsenal's academy in 2016. She made her first-team debut for the Gunners at age 17 in 2020, before going out on loan to West Ham in 2021. Following her loan spell, she came to the United States, joining the University of Louisville Cardinals for two collegiate seasons in 2021 and 2022 and recording 28 appearances with two goals.

She returned home to England and rejoined West Ham in January 2023, recording six appearances in all competitions through the end of the campaign. The following year, she became a regular in manager Rehanne Skinner's squad, logging over 1,000 minutes each season in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Internationally, Denton has represented England's youth national teams at the U-17, U-19, and U-23 level, where she played under Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates. She represented her country at the 2022 U-19 European Championship, playing under Bay FC assistant Gemma Davies and earning starting nods in the group stage against Norway and Germany. Denton earned her first senior call-up in October 2025 before recording her first cap later in the year, entering as a substitute in England's 2-0 win over Ghana December 2.

