Kansas City Current, Boston Legacy FC Agree to Trade for Forward Nichelle Prince

Published on January 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has agreed to a trade with Boston Legacy FC for forward Nichelle Prince, the clubs announced Tuesday. The Current will receive $125,000 in allocation funds plus $50,000 in intra-league transfer funds in exchange for Prince and a 2026 international roster spot.

Prince joined the Kansas City Current in January 2024 via a trade with the Houston Dash. Her inaugural season in Kansas City saw her contribute two goals and two assists in 13 regular season appearances with nine starts.

The Canadian international had a goal and an assist in 21 regular season games in 2025. She started six regular season matches plus the NWSL Quarterfinals, and her lone goal was the game-winner against San Diego Wave in the regular season finale on Nov. 2.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.