Kansas City Current, Boston Legacy FC Agree to Trade for Forward Nichelle Prince
Published on January 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has agreed to a trade with Boston Legacy FC for forward Nichelle Prince, the clubs announced Tuesday. The Current will receive $125,000 in allocation funds plus $50,000 in intra-league transfer funds in exchange for Prince and a 2026 international roster spot.
Prince joined the Kansas City Current in January 2024 via a trade with the Houston Dash. Her inaugural season in Kansas City saw her contribute two goals and two assists in 13 regular season appearances with nine starts.
The Canadian international had a goal and an assist in 21 regular season games in 2025. She started six regular season matches plus the NWSL Quarterfinals, and her lone goal was the game-winner against San Diego Wave in the regular season finale on Nov. 2.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 13, 2026
- Boston Legacy Football Club Agrees to Trade with KC Current for Olympic Gold Medalist Nichelle Prince - Boston Legacy FC
- Utah Royals FC Announces 2026 Preseason Roster and Schedule - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current, Boston Legacy FC Agree to Trade for Forward Nichelle Prince - Kansas City Current
- Angel City FC and Forward Riley Tiernan Agree to Contract Extension - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash Sign NCAA National Champion Linda Ullmark - Houston Dash
- Denver Summit FC Announces Early Season Matches at Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Denver Summit FC
- San Diego Wave FC Acquires Brazilian International Forward Ludmila - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Acquire $800,000 from San Diego Wave FC for Forward Ludmila - Chicago Stars FC
- Seattle Reign FC Announces Multi-Year Contract Extension for Head Coach Laura Harvey - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit Signs Canadian Defender Élisabeth Tsé - Washington Spirit
- Orlando Pride Name Caitlin Carducci VP of Soccer Operations & General Manager - Orlando Pride
- Racing Goalkeeper Roque Joins USL Club on Loan - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current, Boston Legacy FC Agree to Trade for Forward Nichelle Prince
- Kansas City Current Re-Signs Goalkeeper Clare Gagne Through 2026
- Four Kansas City Current Players Called up by U.S. Women's National Team
- Kansas City Current Announces Chris Armas as Head Coach
- Forward Bia Zaneratto Departs Kansas City, Pursues Free Agency