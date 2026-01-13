San Diego Wave FC Acquires Brazilian International Forward Ludmila

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has acquired Brazilian Women's National Team forward Ludmila from Chicago Stars FC in exchange for an $800,000 transfer fee funds and up to an additional $200,000 in conditional transfer fee. San Diego has signed Ludmila to a three-year contract through the 2028 season.

Media assets of Ludmila can be found here. The 31-year-old has registered 81 goals across 185 appearances across all competitions, while featuring for Río Preto (2013), São José (2015-2016), Atlético Madrid (2017-2024), and Chicago Stars. Her club career began in Brazil with CA Juventus (2011) at the age of 16 and included early stints at São Caetano (2012) and Associação Portuguesa de Desportos (2013) before transferring to Río Preto and competing in Brasileirão Feminino A1 (Brazil top division).

"We're very excited to come to an agreement to bring Ludmila to San Diego. She's a player who not only brings a great deal of talent, but also complements the strengths of our existing roster," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Her versatility allows her to operate in multiple attacking roles, giving our coaches more tactical options in different game situations. Her creativity and movement will enhance our ability to break down defenses, and we're confident she will be a valuable asset to the Club's success moving forward."

Ludmila most recently featured for Chicago, where she registered 13 goals and added one assist through 31 appearances since joining the club in July 2024. In her first season with the Stars, the forward netted three goals in just seven appearances. During the 2025 season with Chicago, the Brazilian international totaled ten goals and one assist in NWSL regular season action. She recently set an NWSL record for the fastest hat trick, scoring three goals in ten minutes and nine seconds.

"I scored my first NWSL goal against San Diego and always was a team I admired. I loved the supporters, the energy of the team, and the vibes of the city when I visited. I'm very happy to be part of this Club's history," said Ludmila. "From the moment Cami and the organization showed interest in me, my focus was clear. I wanted to play for this team and this city. I didn't come here just to play. I came to give my best and fight to win trophies. I'm very excited to show my football in front of all the supporters and score many goals in these colors."

Prior to her NWSL career, Ludmila spent seven seasons with Atlético Madrid (Spain, First Division), where she registered 63 goals through 159 matches across all competitions. During her time in Spain, she led Atlético Madrid to back-to-back Primera División Femenina titles (2017-18, 2018-19), the Supercopa Femenina (2020-21), and the Copa de la Reina (2022-23).

Internationally, Ludmila has earned 63 caps with the Brazil Women's National Team, scoring six goals. She has represented Brazil in multiple major international tournaments, including the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and two Olympic Games (2020, 2024), helping the Brazil squad capture silver at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ludmila will occupy an international roster slot on the Wave's roster in 2026.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC acquire forward Ludmila from Chicago Stars FC in exchange for an $800,000 transfer fee funds and up to an additional $200,000 in conditional transfer fee

Name: Ludmila

Position: Forward

Height: 5-4

Born: Dec. 1, 1994

Birthplace: Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil

Nationality: Brazil

Last Club: Chicago Stars FC







