Chicago Stars FC Acquire $800,000 from San Diego Wave FC for Forward Ludmila

Published on January 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC acquired $800,000 in intraleague transfer funds from San Diego Wave FC in exchange for forward, Ludmila. Including undisclosed terms of the agreement, the trade is valued at up to $1 million.

"We wish Ludmila the best in this next chapter of her career," said Chicago Stars head coach, Martin Sjögren. "I am confident that the talented forwards we've recently acquired like Ivonne Chacón and Ryan Gareis, coupled with our rising talent in Jameese Joseph and Micayla Johnson, will form an extremely formidable front line. They will be bolstered by seasoned midfielders, including recently acquired, Brianna Pinto who we believe will be a significant asset to our team. We also anticipate Mallory Swanson's return later in the year will continue to build momentum throughout the season."

Ludmila joined the Stars in 2024 and was signed through the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. Following the 2024 Olympics, the forward played in seven matches for the Stars, starting in 6, and scored three goals. The Brazilian international played her first full season with the club in 2025 making 24 appearances on 21 starts. Ludmila led the club in scoring with 10 goals across the regular season and finished the year tied for fourth in the league's Golden Boot race. Five of Ludmila's goals came in the month of August when she scored one goal against Seattle Reign FC and one against Washington Spirit. The last three goals came by way of a hat trick against the North Carolina Courage. Her performance that month earned Ludmila her first three league honors including Goal of the Week, August Best XI and Player of the month.

The Chicago Stars would like to thank Ludmila for her contributions to the organization and wish her the best in all her future endeavors.







