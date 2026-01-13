Boston Legacy Football Club Agrees to Trade with KC Current for Olympic Gold Medalist Nichelle Prince

Published on January 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced they have traded with the Kansas City Current for Olympic gold medalist Nichelle Prince. The Legacy receive Prince's rights and a 2026 international roster spot, and the Current receive $125,000 in allocation funds and $50,000 in intra-league transfer funds.

30-year-old Prince joins the Legacy from 2025 NWSL Shield winners Kansas City Current, where she played for two seasons and made 34 appearances. Prior to that she was an integral part of the Houston Dash roster, scoring 12 goals in 88 appearances. The Dash selected Prince in the 2018 NWSL college draft after she spent four years at Ohio State University, where she scored 27 goals with 27 assists in 72 appearances.

Prince, who hails from Ajax, Ontario, has represented Canada internationally at the senior level for over 13 years, first getting called up to the senior squad in 2012 at the age of 17, and then earning her first senior WNT cap in 2013 at the Four Nations Tournament. Since then she has scored 17 goals and made 14 assists in 113 appearances for Canada, including representing them at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019 and 2023, and at the Summer Olympics in 2016, 2020, and 2024. She won an Olympic bronze medal in 2016, and a gold medal in 2020.

She has also represented Canada at the youth level, winning silver during Concacaf U-17 World Cup qualification in 2012 and representing Canada at the 2014 U-20 World Cup.

"Nichelle is a proven NWSL player who brings real quality and experience to our group. She's competed at the highest level and knows what it takes to win, both in this league and internationally with Canada," said Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "She adds pace, intelligence, and versatility, and we believe her profile fits exactly what we want to build in Boston. Just as important, Nichelle is a strong presence off the field, someone who will raise standards and help drive our culture from day one and into the future."

