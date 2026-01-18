San Diego Wave FC and Forward Delphine Cascarino Mutually Agree to Part Ways

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and Delphine Cascarino have mutually agreed to part ways, it was announced today.

"Since joining the Wave, every moment of my time in San Diego is something I will always cherish. Playing for this Club, this city, and in front of such a passionate fan base made this decision incredibly difficult. However, due to personal considerations, the next step in my career needs to be closer to home at this time," said Cascarino. "I'm grateful to the Wave for their understanding and support, and I will always look back on my time in San Diego with pride and appreciation."

Cascarino, made 30 starts in 34 appearances across the 2024 and 2025 season in all competitions with the Wave, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists. On the international level, Cascarino represented France in the FIFA Women's World Cup (2019), UEFA European Championship (2022) and the Olympic Games in Paris (2024).

"Delphine has been an important part of the group since joining the Club, and this was not an easy moment for anyone involved," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "From the outset, we understood that if returning closer to home ever became a priority for Delphine, we would approach that situation with care and respect. After thoughtful conversations with Delphine and her representatives, it was clear it was important to her to be close to home at this time. We're grateful for her contributions and wish her nothing but the best."

