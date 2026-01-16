Orlando Pride Signs Seven Castain, Cara Martin and Nicole Payne to One-Year Contracts

Published on January 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has signed forward Seven Castain, goalkeeper Cara Martin and defender Nicole Payne to one-year contracts through the 2026 season, the Club announced today.

"As we look to add depth and quality players to our roster ahead of the 2026 season, we are so happy to bring Seven, Cara and Nicole on board with us," Orlando Pride Head Coach Seb Hines said. "They all provide different strengths while still maintaining the versatility that we look for in players that we want to bring in. We look forward to integrating them with the squad and helping them develop both on and off the field."

Castain joins the Pride after playing the last four seasons collegiately at Texas Christian University. Castain, a senior forward from Draper, Utah, earned 2025 United Soccer Coaches All-America first-team honors and was a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist after tying the program's single-season goals record with 17 in her senior season. She also posted 38 points, second-most in school history, and tallied six multi-goal games, including two hat tricks. In postseason play, Castain scored five goals in two matches en route to TCU's NCAA run to the College Cup.

Martin signs with the Pride out of Georgetown University where she was named BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year in consecutive seasons her junior and senior years, while also earning All-American Third Team honors in her senior season with the Hoyas. As a senior, Martin started all 23 games of the season and recorded eight shutouts to go along with 59 saves. The goalkeeper is also coming off earning All-BIG EAST First Team, All-East Region First Team and CSC Academic All-District honors in her final season.

Payne comes to the Pride as a free agent after previously having stints with the Portland Thorns and Paris Saint-Germain. In Portland, Payne appeared in 19 regular season matches coming over on a permanent transfer from the French side. While with PSG, Payne appeared in two matches after joining the team in July of 2023. Before making the jump overseas, Payne played collegiately for the University of Southern California where she scored three goals in 16 matches, 15 of which were starts. Before becoming a Trojan, she spent three years at West Virginia University where she recorded four goals and three assists in 53 matches, while making two NCAA Tournament appearances.

