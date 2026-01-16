Utah Royals FC Announces Coaching Updates Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on January 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today that former English Football Association Coach John Griffiths has joined Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets' staff as an assistant coach and Head of Methodology and mutually agreed to part ways with assistant coach Mariana Cabral.

Griffiths joins URFC after 18 years with the English FA. Having spent 11 of those years, head coaching the England Women's U-15 through U-23 teams, he was responsible for developing a winning blueprint and methodology while also managing the England Women's Youth Development Program. His coaching tenure includes four Women's U-19 UEFA Europa League Finals as well as seven UEFA and FIFA Finals with the Women's U-17 squad.

The Englishman also developed and managed the National England Women's Talent ID program and department for 4 years. For the previous 7 years, he worked for The FA in Coach Education, delivering youth modules and UEFA A & B License qualifications nationally. He has worked previously for Notts County FC as a Men's Senior Assistant Coach and Nottingham Forest FC as a Men's Academy Coach. His experience at all levels of the game brings leadership, adaptability and a winning mindset that will help guide URFC forward in its new era.

Cabral came to URFC after a successful stint as Head Coach for Sporting Clube de Portugal where she led her squad to 2nd place Portugal's Campeonato Nacional de Futbol Femenino during the 2023-2024 season. A former player for Sociedade União 1.o Dezembro, Cabral retired at the age of 25 to pursue a career in journalism. During her successful tenure in media, she conducted interviews with renowned soccer figures such as José Mourinho and Luís Castro. Her passion for the game eventually led her back to the pitch and she was an integral part in URFC's impressive second half run this season where it made history staying unbeaten for 8 consecutive matches.

