Courageous Leadership and Mental Health Take Center Stage at Women's Leadership Institute Event

Published on April 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







The Women's Leadership Institute brought its April Career Development Series to the Interform Club at America First Field, gathering women from across Utah for a morning focused on Courageous Leadership and Mental Health.

Hosted in partnership with the Larry H. Miller Company, the event explored breaking the stigma surrounding mental health while empowering women to lead authentically and with confidence.

The Women's Leadership Institute's mission-to elevate the impact and visibility of women across Utah-was on full display. The monthly series provides women in leadership with opportunities to expand their networks, connect across industries, and gain practical, career-building skills.

The room was filled on Thursday morning with attendees from both Salt Lake County and Utah County tracks, as conversations buzzed from table to table, setting the tone for a day centered on connection and growth.

From the Pitch to the Front Office: Kelly Cousins on Leadership and Advocacy

A highlight of the event was a Q&A featuring Kelly Cousins, Sporting Director for the Utah Royals FC. Cousins reflected on her journey from professional soccer player to front office leadership, sharing that her move to Utah represented not only a pivotal career opportunity but also a meaningful experience for her family to embrace a new community and culture.

She spoke candidly about the evolution of mental health in professional sports. During her playing career, mental health was rarely discussed and often stigmatized. Today, she and the Royals organization are working intentionally to expand resources and normalize those conversations within the team environment.

When asked how those in attendance could support women's sports, Cousins' message was simple and direct:

"Come to the games. Shout us out on social media. Talk about us with your family and friends-just spread the word. Everyone in this room needs to come to a game. It's a wonderful experience."

She emphasized that women's sports offer something unique, an opportunity for genuine connection between athletes and fans.

"The wonderful thing about women's sports, you can build personal relationships with the athletes; they go above and beyond to connect with their fans. It's not just about the soccer on the pitch, it's about the community that surrounds it."

Attendees were encouraged to experience that community firsthand, with vouchers provided for an upcoming Royals home match.

Cousins closed by reflecting on the growing community of women's leadership in Utah:

"It's incredible to see how many people are here!"

Gail Miller on "The Courage to Be You"

The morning's keynote address came from Gail Miller, co-founder of the Larry H. Miller Company and author of Courage to Be You. Her message centered on authenticity, resilience, and the importance of prioritizing mental and emotional well-being alongside professional success.

Miller shared her unconventional path to leadership, beginning as a stay-at-home mother for 44 years before stepping in as the co-founder of the Larry H. Miller Company. She spoke about the lessons she learned as a mother, lessons that ultimately translated into her success in business. She also opened up about her personal experience with a mental health professional, explaining that she saw a psychologist for more than 20 years.

"Therapy saved me, my kids, and my marriage," she shared, encouraging attendees to prioritize their mental health without shame or hesitation.

Miller emphasized that her decision to write her book came from a desire to help other women feel seen in their experiences and challenges. Her message resonated deeply with the audience, particularly her reflections on identity and humanity:

"No matter what you are, you are a person. We all need to remember that even though we're aspiring to great things, we're still people with thoughts and feelings, and emotions and desires."

She also highlighted the growing influence of women in leadership:

"The influence of women is really understated. We are coming into our own, we have risen to the occasion of what women can do and the influence they can have. I know in our own company, we have really championed women."

Miller closed by reinforcing a core principle that has guided her life and leadership:

Health; emotional, mental, and physical, must come first.

Building a Community of Courageous Leaders

The event served as a powerful reminder that leadership is not just about professional achievement, but about authenticity, connection, and well-being.

By creating spaces like the Career Development Series, the Women's Leadership Institute continues to foster a community where women can support one another, grow together, and lead with courage.

Learn more:

Women's Leadership Institute: https://wliut.com/

Interform Club at America First Field: https://americafirstfield.com/book-your-event/interform-club/







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2026

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