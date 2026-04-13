Washington Spirit Recalls Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko from Loan

Published on April 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. -- The Washington Spirit has recalled goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko from her loan with DC Power FC of the Gainbridge Super League as she continues to rehab from injury, the clubs announced today.

Wojdelko appeared in one match with DC Power FC, recording a clean sheet with four saves. The goalkeeper signed with the Spirit in January after a stellar college career at Vanderbilt University. For her performance during her senior season in 2025, Wojdelko was named the SEC Goalkeeper of the Year and earned Second Team All-American honors.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Friday, April 24 when the side hosts the defending Shield winner Kansas City Current. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EDT, the match will see the top two teams from last season face off. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2026

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