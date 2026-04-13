Rep the Town: Bay FC and Oaklandish Release Exclusive Merchandise Collection

Published on April 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC and Oaklandish, an Oakland-based lifestyle apparel brand, today announced the launch of a new exclusive merchandise collection, bringing together two brands rooted in the culture, pride, and resilience of the Bay Area. The limited-edition collection features six items that celebrate the shared values of community, creativity, and representing where you are from.

Born from a commitment to honoring Oakland's culture and vibrancy, the Bay FC x Oaklandish collection blends Bay FC's bold identity with Oaklandish's East Bay legacy. The six-piece collection represents the Oakland community while capturing the energy of Bay FC and the growth of women's soccer across the Bay Area.

Fans will have their first opportunity to shop the Bay FC x Oaklandish collection on Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. PT, when Bay FC takes on Ottawa Rapid FC of Canada's Northern Super League (NSL) in an international friendly. The collection will also be available online beginning Monday, April 20, at Shop.BayFC.com.

"Bay FC is more than a soccer club. We're a reflection of the communities that push boundaries across the Bay Area," said Bay FC CEO Stacy Johns. "Oakland and the East Bay communities bring vibrant pride, grit, and creativity, and partnering with Oaklandish on this collection felt like a natural fit. Oaklandish has been a cornerstone of The Town for years. Together we're creating something that elevates women's sports while authentically representing the culture and resilience of the Bay Area's diverse communities."

"The East Bay has always had its own culture, and its own way of being ahead of what comes next. This collection is for those fans, and for anyone who wants to see that identity represented at the highest level of women's soccer. Partnering with Bay FC gave us the chance to bring Oaklandish's design sensibility to a movement that's bigger than the sport," said Angela Tsay, CEO & Creative Director, Oaklandish.

The six-item collection includes three sweatshirts and three t-shirts, designed with intentional details that incorporate Bay FC's colors, prominent Bay Area landmarks, and bold elements. Standout pieces include a camo hoodie and a leopard hoodie, reflecting a fusion of sport, streetwear, and East Bay style.

The Bay FC x Oaklandish collaboration is the latest addition to Bay FC's growing lifestyle and streetwear collections, building on the club's popular lines. Earlier this year, Bay FC released the third chapter of the Poppy Collection, introducing black as a bold new colorway across select lifestyle pieces, along with the Sportiqe Collection.

Star Wars© Match at PayPal Park April 17

Bay FC returns to action this Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. PT, taking on Ottawa Rapid FC from Canada's Northern Super League (NSL) in an International Friendly. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy Bay FC's first ever Star Wars Match, featuring an exclusive Star Wars© x Bay FC ticket bundle. Starting at just $34, the bundle includes one match ticket and one limited-edition Star Wars© x Bay FC collectible soccer ball, while supplies last.

Fans can purchase the exclusive Star Wars© x Bay FC ticket bundle at BayFC.com/tickets/offers/. Please note that standard single-match tickets to the April 17 match do not include the Star Wars-themed soccer ball.

Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2026

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